Which portion of the home did a company suggest for solar?

What very large mode of transport might be next for hydrogen fuel cells?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending April 10, 2020.

Gas prices plunged below the $2.00-per-gallon mark prior to last weekend. But as the Trump administration recognized the need to keep refiners in business and global supply could be cut by roughly one-tenth (10 million barrels) based on agreements this week, the slide continued.

Meanwhile, especially if you’ve shifted to a work-from-home routine, there’s been no better time to think about the emissions from your own commute the rest of the year. Mortality rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic are higher in places with air pollution issues, a new study finds.

Earlier in the week, Hyundai teased an air filtration system in a recent electric concept car that will keep cleaning the outside air while you’re charging.

Hyundai Prophecy concept

Product news about on-the-market vehicles slowed to a crawl, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns affecting much of the automotive sector. There were a few noteworthy tidbits about upcoming electric cars, efficient vehicles, and tech features, though.

Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance brand is working on a go-faster version of the upcoming EQS. The Mercedes-AMG EQS will go to battle versus the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

Tesla is likely to give those who bought early versions of the Model 3 with the previous (pre-HW3) chipset the possibility of upgrading to a basic version of Autopilot.

Even as other automakers confirmed delays for upcoming EVs, Lordstown Motors pushed ahead with plans to assemble an electric pickup at a former plant in Ohio as soon as late this year, announcing more orders and continuing to tease this truck’s wheel-hub motors.

McLaren isn’t ready to close the door on internal combustion quite yet; it’s considering engines that burn synthetic fuels. McLaren also revealed that it’s developing a plug-in hybrid sports car, with a potential electric-only range of 20 miles or more.

2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

The 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is the first plug-in hybrid from the UK luxury brand; but the EPA ratings after you get through the plug-in range aren’t supporting it as greener than the non-hybrid version.

Owners of the Kia Niro EV have a new pricing scheme from Electrify America to consider; while it’s technically a discount, it’s no bargain compared to other charging networks.

2020 Kia Niro EV

Thinking bigger: Commercial trucks are expected to go electric at a large scale in Europe, in response to tighter CO2 targets. Yet a new study underscored that the infrastructure might be a step behind. And hydrogen fuel cells in “megawatt-scale” will help huge, ocean-going ships get rid of their diesel- and oil-burning engines later in the decade—maybe even some cruise ships.

And zooming in on some technology possibilities: We’ve seen in recent years that solar roadways haven’t held up to their earlier hype. Does a connected solar driveway make any better sense? And Tesla is using a heat pump for the first time in the Model Y crossover, and teardown expert Sandy Munro gave an up-close look at this range-extending component.

Tesla Model Y heat pump, Munro & Associates

How can your electric car battery last longer? Hyundai brought us some basic advice, especially on charging habits, in a few useful tips.

Green Car Reports started out the week with a drive review of the 2020 BMW 745e plug-in hybrid, and found it somewhat puzzling in its priorities, but very posh.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter