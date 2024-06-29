Porsche recalled 31,689 Taycans model years 2022 to 2025

The recall stems from an issue with the front brake hoses

Porsche will notify owners beginning July 3

Porsche is recalling 31,689 Taycan models due to the potential for faulty front brake hoses that can crack and leak fluid.

The affected vehicles include those from model years 2020 to 2025, from when the Taycan was first introduced right up to the current model year, which saw an updated Taycan range.

These vehicles have front brakes hoses that may become stressed at the point of minimum bending radius, potentially leading to damage of the hoses' inner fabric liner, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report. This stress can occur when the hoses are compressed during "certain steering and driving conditions," the report said.

2025 Porsche Taycan

“The safety of our customers is of paramount importance," a Porsche spokesperson told Green Car Reports. "Out of abundance of caution, Porsche recently decided to conduct a recall to replace front brake hoses in the affected Porsche Taycan vehicles due to potential for a leak. If this occurs the driver is alerted via notification messages in the instrument cluster. Customers will be notified in due course, and the remedy will be free of charge.”

Dashboard warning messages may include "brake fluid low" or "PSM failure." The new brake hoses being installed by dealers have an increased bending radius. These new hoses were also implemented in production on May 13, 2024, so vehicles built after that date already have them from the factory.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 3. Owners looking for further information can contact Porsche at 1-800-767-7243 or visit Porsche's recall page. Owners can also call the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. The agency's reference number for this recall is 24V455000.