Cadillac's latest EV concept previews a potential convertible flagship

Might an electric convertible be in Cadillac's future?

The reveal of the Sollei concept on Monday hints that Cadillac is at least considering it.

The big drop-top has been inspired by Cadillac convertibles of the 1950s, though instead of tail fins the body adopts a sleek design that shares many of its lines with the current Celestiq flagship hatch.

The debut took place at Cadillac's personalization center in Warren, Michigan, known as Cadillac House at Vanderbilt. The site is close to the specialized production line for the Celestiq.

The Sollei, whose name references Sol, the Roman god of the sun, also likely shares the Celestiq's Ultium EV platform and battery technology set. Cadillac hasn't revealed any specifications for the concept.

The exterior design isn't the only part of the concept's design that borrows liberally from the Celestiq. The dash also features the same 55-inch curved display found in the Celestiq, as well as the Escalade IQ.

There are some new elements in the cabin, though. One of these is the use of a sustainable material made from mycelium, which is the underground structure of mushrooms and other fungi. Cadillac used the leather-like material for the Sollei's mobile phone charging pad and on some other areas of the dash.

Actual leather lines the 2+2 seats with seat backs that feature wood paneling meant to represent the rays of the sun. The color of the leather matches the exterior paint, known as Manila Cream, which Cadillac last used in the late 1950s.

Cadillac hasn't indicated whether the Sollei will enter production, though the brand dropped some hints by describing the concept as an exploration of the “possibilities of custom commissioned vehicle design,” as well as the brand’s “vision to offer modern design” in an “open-air format.”

Should the Sollei enter production, it will likely be priced over $340,000, just like the Celestiq. There wouldn't be any direct competitors for the Sollei at that price point, though Rolls-Royce offers an electric coupe alternative in the form of the Spectre.