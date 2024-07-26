Karma Automotive still exists

The automaker plans to unveil a concept vehicle in August

The concept might be an SUV

Karma this week said it will show up to next month's 2024 Monterey Car Week with a new concept vehicle whose description suggests it will be an SUV of some sort.

The concept is referred to as the GT UV Design Study, though that isn't its actual name. The debut is scheduled for Aug. 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of Monterey Car Week.

Teaser for Karma GT-UV Design Study debuting during 2024 Monterey Car Week

Karma describes the concept as a grand touring utility vehicle with four seats and multi-terrain capability. Teaser photos released alongside Monday's announcement suggest we might be looking at an SUV of some sort, and a very sleek one at that.

Joining the GT UV Design Study on Karma's stand at The Quail will be the previously revealed Kaveya sports car concept and Gyesera sport sedan.

Karma Kaveya concept

The Kaveya was first shown in 2023 but the upcoming version will feature the interior of the production model that Karma now expects to go on sale in 2026, or a year later than previously announced. It will offer up to 1,000 hp and come with a starting price of around $300,000.

The Gyesera was shown in March and is on track to start sales later this year though this may also be pushed back into 2025. It will offer 120 kwh of battery capacity, a maximum 590 hp, and a starting price of around $175,000, Karma has previously said.

Karma Gyesera

Karma is the company born out of the remains of the original Fisker Automotive that went bankrupt in 2013, and its first and sole model currently available is the Revero, a heavily updated version of the Fisker Karma. Like the Fisker Karma, the Revero is a series plug-in hybrid, but all future models from Karma will be EVs.

Karma only a few years ago planned to offer luxury vehicles alongside commercial vehicles, though the company now plans to focus exclusively on luxury vehicles with a high level of personalization. It wants to position itself as an American ultra-luxury brand, not unlike Duesenberg more than a century ago. Production of the new Karmas will be handled at the company's plant in Moreno Valley, California, where the Revero is built.