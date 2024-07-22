2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach package

The revamped Porsche Taycan earns EPA range numbers of up to 318 miles, the automaker confirmed Monday to Green Car Reports.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan is now being delivered to U.S. dealerships, and official EPA ranges, as calculated by Porsche and set to be displayed on those window stickers, show that the big improvements in range and efficiency that it’s been touting for this engineering-focused refresh do indeed translate to U.S. ratings.

With the larger battery pack, termed Performance Battery Plus, ratings top the range at 318 miles. The ratings drop to 295 EPA-rated miles with the Taycan 4S and 292 miles with the Taycan Turbo due to its higher-power propulsion system and more aggressive wheels and tires. Perhaps most impressive in taking in these ratings is that the lineup of Taycans doesn’t get any lower than 266 miles with the larger pack (for the Turbo S), and even the edgy Turbo GT with Weissach package gets 269 miles. 2025 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo models, with their completely different roofline, range from 261 to 277 miles.

The additional range wasn’t simply a game of boosting the size of the battery pack. Porsche did that, but it’s only part of the story. The Performance Battery Plus has gone from 93.4 kwh gross and 83.4 kwh usable in the 2024 Taycan up to 105 kwh gross and 97 kwh usable in the 2025 model—roughly a 15% increase in battery capacity.

Last year’s Taycan returned up to 246 miles of range, so the 2025 model goes nearly 30% farther. As Porsche pointed out, it’s made big improvements in drivetrain efficiency, tweaked brake regen and overall recuperation, and optimized the whole package with improvements to aero and rolling resistance.

With the Taycan’s smaller “Performance” battery, it has a range of up to 274 miles—longer than with the larger pack last year. That standard pack in the Taycan now has 83.6 kwh usable (89 kwh gross). Yes, that’s a couple ticks more than usable in the larger pack for 2024.

Throughout the lineup, the 2025 Taycan is also likely to return higher range numbers more of the time. Porsche redid the Taycan’s thermal management with a higher-power 800-volt climate compressor plus a heat pump that’s used 100% of the time for interior heating.

When the Porsche Taycan launched for the 2020 model year, it had some of the lowest EV efficiency ratings, (not counting electric trucks, obviously). But it made a series of incremental gains along the way—including updated motor behavior for 2023 and thermal improvements for 2022.

As Green Car Reports found in a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Taycan back in April, the refresh at last makes good on the mission of not just one-upping Tesla on technology and driving attributes, but at last being being comparable in terms of how much range you can gain in a short time on a road trip.

Porsche quotes an impressive 10-80% charge time of just 18 minutes for the 2025 Taycan, which has a charge curve that’s been lifted and broadened, with its peak of 320 kw now taking better advantage of 350-kw CCS connectors. Now we know that in EPA-range terms, 70% of its range can equate to 223 miles—an astounding number that now makes the Taycan a more serious fast-charging rival to the efficiency-leading Lucid Air and Tesla Model S, even if you put the priority on minimizing energy use as much as maximizing performance.