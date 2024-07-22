The redesigned Kia Carnival has a hybrid option with an expected 36 mpg range

Standard as a hybrid, the Toyota Sienna gets 36 mpg or 35 mpg with all-wheel drive

The Chrysler Pacifica is the only plug-in hybrid minivan, with a 32-mile electric range.

The number of minivans on sale in the U.S. has shrunk, but the remaining cohort is on the whole quite efficient. Every minivan except one—the mildly update 2025 Honda Odyssey—now offers a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain, in fact.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid powertrain option: Plug-in hybrid with 260-hp 3.6-liter V-6, two-motor hybrid system; 16-kwh battery pack, FWD

MPG: 32 miles of all-electric range at 82 MPGe combined; 30 mpg combined in hybrid mode

PHEV starting price: $52,750

Launched for the 2017 model year, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid remains the sole plug-in hybrid minivan available. And it lives up to expectations in a way few other plug-in hybrids do, allowing families to use it as a fully electric vehicle for shorter daily trips around town and as a fuel-efficient hybrid on road trips. The Pacifica Hybrid also still qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit under stricter new rules introduced in 2024.

Kia Carnival

Hybrid powertrain option: 242-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4, 54-kw electric motor; 1.4-kwh battery pack; FWD

MPG: TBD

Hybrid starting price: $41,895

The 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid brings a hybrid powertrain to Kia's minivan for the first time. Introduced with a mid-cycle revamp of the Carnival that also includes tech upgrades and different styling, the powertrain is similar to the one used in the 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid crossover, which also gets a facelift for the new model year. EPA estimates aren't available yet, but the Kia Carnival Hybrid should land near the Sorento Hybrid's 36 mpg combined.

Toyota Sienna

Standard hybrid powertrain: 245-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, two-motor hybrid system; 6.5 Ah battery pack; FWD or AWD

MPG: 36 mpg combined (front-wheel drive), 35 mpg combined (all-wheel drive)

Starting price: $39,080

The Sienna received a standard hybrid powertrain with its most recent design for the 2021 model year. It's not a plug-in hybrid like the Pacifica Hybrid, but does offer the option of all-wheel drive, which should also prove a distinguishing factor against the newly introduced Kia Carnival Hybrid that looks set to match its 36-mpg EPA combined rating.

Honda Odyssey

Gas powertrain: 280-hp 3.6-liter V-6, 10-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive

MPG: 22 mpg combined

Starting price: $43,315

The 2025 Honda Odyssey receives a minor refresh of styling and technology features, but the updates don't touch the powertrain. That leaves the Odyssey, which was last redesigned for the 2018 model year, as the last minivan without an available hybrid powertrain. Honda is targeting 50% hybrid sales, and plans to make hybrid versions of all of its core models, so an Odyssey hybrid may be in the future product queue, though.