What does a Biden presidency mean for electric cars, efficiency, and clean air?

Which automaker created an electric van concept in 2018 but didn’t show it until this week?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending November 13, 2020.

Ahead of the start of orders next week, Rivian released much more information about the production versions of its upcoming R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Starting at $67,500—or $60,000 if you can claim the $7,500 EV tax credit—for the 300+ mile range versions, these models keep to original price promises and even add more features than hinted when they were shown in concept form three years ago.

Rivian R1T

BMW revealed the 2022 iX electric SUV, its long-anticipated reboot for the ‘i’ technology and electric-vehicle sub-brand and a new family-sized flagship that builds on the quirky i3 but takes on the Tesla Model X and Audi E-Tron.

Hyundai summed up that it will bring a total of 10 electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models by the end of 2022. The tally was omitting the Prius-fighting Ioniq lineup, with no comment on its future past 2022. But among the others, it released U.S.-market details for its upcoming 2022 Tucson SUV lineup, which will include both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. At about 37 mpg for the hybrid and an estimated 28 miles all-electric in the plug-in hybrid, it will rival versions of the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape.

Ford E-Transit and F-150 Electric prototype

Ford on Thursday revealed a lineup of all-electric E-Transit full-size vans—available in a range of versions and ready for many of the same upfits as the gasoline versions. And there’s increased awareness from the public about electric delivery vans. Ford said earlier in the week that a survey conducted for the company found that 43% of Americans are willing to wait longer for their delivery if it’s zero-emissions. It's part of an effort to pitch the E-Transit and upcoming F-150 Electric to commercial fleets.

GM teased a revised interface in its upcoming 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, and on the same day announced a new push around developing “software as a service.” It’s still unclear how these relate. Also this week, it initiated a recall for most 2017-2019 Bolt EVs over a potential fire risk, and advised owners to charge to no more than 90%.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

We drove the 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid and confirmed that it’s been retuned to feel just a little more electric—and refreshed in some other key respects.

Toyota has committed to supporting the construction of 7 more hydrogen fueling stations in Southern California, as part of its rollout of the upcoming 2021 Mirai fuel-cell car.

2021 Toyota Mirai concept

Electrify America has already passed 500 charging sites, with about 2,200 fast-charging stations—making it the closest rival to Tesla Supercharging for EV road-trip needs.

China’s Nio has revealed a larger 100-kwh battery pack that will be offered as a subscription-based upgrade. Considering the battery-swapping already offered, the owners of the brand’s vehicles in its home market have a lot of flexibility.

AI methods could dramatically speed up battery development—especially for testing algorithms and choosing the materials to be used in cells. And Texas instruments is nudged its esteemed tech name into the electric vehicle sector, saying that its new generation of components might be part of the recipe for downsizing onboard chargers and boosting EV range.

Porsche Vision Renndienst (2018)

A Porsche electric-van concept was done in 2018, but it only chose to reveal it recently, as part of a book on concepts that didn’t make it to production. But would it have looked good after all next to the electric Taycan and the brand’s SUVs and sports cars?

After the pandemic, Americans are planning to drive much more. That’s a cause for concern relating to pollution and greenhouse-gas emissions, and it makes the move to EVs even more urgent.

Vice President Biden, in Chevy Corvette

And last weekend, with election results confirmed in several key states, we looked at 10 talking points relating to how a Biden Presidency will accelerate change toward electric cars in the U.S. Then mid-week we noted that California clean cars crusader Mary Nichols is on the shortlist to become the next EPA administrator, after the former coal lobbyist who now leads the agency.

______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter