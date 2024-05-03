The Jeep Gladiator pickup truck will get a 4xe plug-in hybrid variant, while the upcoming Recon SUV could get a hybrid powertrain alongside the previously discussed all-electric option.

The Gladiator 4xe was confirmed by Jeep North America CEO William Peffer in a LinkedIn post. Peffer said the plug-in hybrid will come to market "later next year," likely sharing a powertrain with the Wrangler 4xe that was the top selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. in 2022, and got a price cut for 2024 as part of a mid-cycle refresh of the Wrangler lineup.

2024 Jeep Gladiator in Tuscadero pink

2024 Jeep Gladiator in Tuscadero pink

The Wrangler-derived Gladiator was introduced for the 2020 model year, with small updates since then. It got a refresh for the 2024 model year, along with a vibrant Tuscadero pink color option. The Gladiator 4xe will be the third plug-in hybrid in Jeep's U.S. lineup, after the Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which debuted as a 2022 model.

Meanwhile, Autocar reports that Jeep is mulling a hybrid powertrain for the Recon, slated to be on the brand's first two EVs for the U.S., alongside the Wagoneer S EV that's due to go on sale this fall. The Wagoneer S will definitely be all-electric, but Jeep is studying potential alternative powertrain options for the Recon, Jeep brand boss Antonio Filosa said in an interview with the magazine.

Jeep Recon

Jeep Recon

"Recon will be built on a platform that is very versatile," Filosa said, adding that a pure internal-combustion powertrain is unlikely. That leaves a hybrid as a possibility if Jeep decides to back down from keeping the Recon all-electric, which is still the plan for now, Filosa said.

Jeep has already begun selling more internal-combustion versions of the European-market Avenger crossover than originally planned, a shift the automaker reportedly attributes to slowing EV sales growth. It could it do the same for the Recon.