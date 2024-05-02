Costco is once again offering deals on EVs and plug-in hybrids for its members.

Between May 1 and July 31, the retail chain is offering a $1,000 incentive on 2024 and 2025 Volvo models, including the 2024 XC40 and C40 Recharge EVs and XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrids, as well as 2025 XC60 and XC90 plug-in hybrid models.

2024 Polestar 2 single motor

The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are essentially the same vehicle, with the C40 Recharge having a more coupe-like body style. Both perform better and return more range for 2024 with a new rear motor and rear-wheel-drive focus. Volvo is in the process of rebadging the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge as the EX40 and EC40, respectively, to fit in with its updated EV naming scheme.

Costco is also offering incentives of $1,000 for the three General Motors EVs—the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Chevrolet Equinox EV—as well as a $2,000 incentive for the Polestar 2.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

The Polestar 2 has received a similar makeover as its Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge platform mates, switching from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive in single-motor form. That's made the Polestar more satisfying to drive.

GM, meanwhile, has cut the priceof the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV by thousands in its inaugural model year. The Equinox EV is due to start arriving at dealerships very soon, but it will be awhile before the most affordable versions are available. Chevy has already announced another incentive on that model allowing Bolt EV drivers an extra $3,000 off, though, so at least some customers may be able to get an Equinox EV at a truly low price.