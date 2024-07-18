The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid rejoins the lineup for 2025

The plug-in hybrid marks the range topper for the Panamera

Buyers can place their orders today for $228,495 and deliveries begin in early 2025

Porsche on Thursday revealed the 2025 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the flagship model for the third-generation Panamera hatchback.

Like all the other E-Hybrid versions of the latest Panamera, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid.

They all feature a common setup where an internal-combustion engine is paired with a single electric motor integrated with a standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. They all also come with all-wheel drive.

The battery is now a 25.9-kwh unit, which means the EPA-rated range estimate should be higher than the 20 miles the 17.9-kwh battery in the outgoing Panamera received. At the time of writing, no estimates for the new generation have been published.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

In the case of the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the ICE engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. The specific engine is also found in the previously revealed Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Porsche said the adoption of single-scroll turbochargers and increased pressure in the combustion chambers help to optimize efficiency of the engine, especially at higher loads.

For the electric motor, Porsche has previously said it has incorporated the motor more efficiently into the housing of the dual-clutch transmission. The automaker also said the motor can recuperate up to 88 kw, which should also help boost electric range.

The engine delivers a peak 591 hp on its own, while the electric motor delivers a peak 187 hp. The combined output is 771 hp, which Porsche claims is good for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.8 seconds, a top speed of 202 mph, and a lap of the Nürburgring in only 7:24.17.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

The 2025 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is available to order and carries a starting price of $228,495, including a $1,995 destination charge. Deliveries are scheduled to start in early 2025.

In addition to the Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche's latest Panamera also comes with 4S E-Hybrid and 4 E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid models that were also added to the lineup for the 2025 model year.