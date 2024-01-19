The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S will arrive this fall in the U.S., with other markets to follow, Jeep parent Stellantis announced Thursday.

The timing essentially matches what Jeep discussed when the Wagoneer S was first shown in concept form in September 2022 as one of three production-bound EVs, alongside the European-market Avenger and the more off-road-focused Recon.

Jeep Wagoneer S

Where the Recon aims to be a more rugged sibling to the Jeep Wrangler, the Wagoneer S will be a more upscale model that emphasizes both on-road performance and off-road capability. Jeep promises 600 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as "all-terrain management" for off-roading.

The Wagoneer S also puts a new spin on the traditional Jeep seven-slot grille with integrated lights, while featuring a sleeker shape than current gasoline Wagoneer models. And it will be built on one four STLA dedicated EV platforms detailed back in July 2021.

Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep has for now focused its EV efforts in Europe on the Avenger EV, which isn't U.S.-bound (at about six inches shorter than the current Jeep Renegade, it's likely too small for this market). And even with that, it's backtracked a bit on the magnitude of its EV intent for the Continent, with more gasoline Avengers allocated for that market.

In the meantime, Jeep hasn't at all shied away from plug-in models. The Wrangler 4xe has been the top-selling plug-in hybrid for some time, and given the way Jeep has been working the federal "leasing loophole," otherwise known as the Commercial Electric Vehicle Tax Credit, it has at times costed out as less than non-hybrid versions.