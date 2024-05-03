A plug-in hybrid Gladiator will join the Jeep lineup next year. Cadillac gets cold feet about its 2030 end date for gasoline. And Biden agencies ease one area of the EV tax credit that could mean more qualifying EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Biden administration provided updated EV tax credit rules for manufacturers and suppliers on Friday, and they amount to an easing of critical-mineral origin requirements over the next two years that could result in more vehicles eligible for the top $7,500 credit. But foreign entity of concern requirements that will keep Chinese automakers and suppliers out are remaining in place.

Jeep announced Thursday that a plug-in hybrid version of its Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup will arrive “later next year.” The Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV arrives just after a report suggested the brand was considering a hybrid version of its Recon, which at least at launch will be a fully electric model.

According to recent comments from top executives, GM’s Cadillac luxury brand might not go all-EV by 2030 as previously said. The brand has clarified that while its EV rollout may proceed as planned its retirement date for ICE models may be extended.

The 2024 Acura ZDX EV is the quickest SUV ever from the Honda luxury brand—and it definitely looks the part. Yesterday in a review of the Acura ZDX Green Car Reports looked at whether the first fully electric vehicle from this Honda luxury brand keeps it on-brand—even with GM bones.

_________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter