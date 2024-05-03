Executive comments suggest that Cadillac could continue to sell gasoline vehicles beyond its 2030 target date for going all-electric, reports Automotive News.

Cadillac boss John Roth told media during a sales and business briefing that electric and gasoline powertrains "will coexist for a number of years," adding that "we will be offering an all-electric portfolio by the end of the decade, and we will let the customer be our guide."

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

A Cadillac spokesperson also told media that the General Motors luxury brand has not changed its plan to introduce more EVs, but that the shift away from internal-combustion powertrains may be slower than expected, reports Automotive News.

Cadillac was the first of GM's brands to be on board with its strong EV-focused vision, and announced plans to go all-EV by 2030 in 2019. Since then it made that target more definite, and required its dealerships to update for it—or ship out. Many dealerships opted to exit.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac didn't have any EVs at the start of the decade. But in just a few years it's shown five of them and put one of them on sale. The Cadillac Lyriq was first to arrive, launching for the 2023 model year.

Since then, the pace of Cadillac EV introductions has picked up. Cadillac as shown the $300,000 Celestiq flagship and the Escalade IQ as more high-end models sitting above the Lyriq, along with the Optiq and Vistiq crossovers. The Cadillac Vistiq is a bit larger than the Lyriq, while the Optiq is due to be the smallest and most affordable Cadillac EV.