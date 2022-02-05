Which charging network topped Tesla Supercharging in a recent study?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending February 4, 2022.

We brought you two first drives this week, from vastly different ends of the electric-vehicle spectrum. We found the 2022 Kia EV6 to be a svelte electric hatchback that’s as inspiring in the driver’s seat as it is to look at from the outside; and we took a quick drive in the 2022 Ford E-Transit electric van, finding the driving experience a step better than in gasoline cargo vans—if a bit disconcerting.

2022 Kia EV6

As part of a recent event emphasizing Ford’s all-in approach to electrify work vehicles—and capitalize on software services for small business owners aiming to shift their fleets—we also got a first ride in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup. In Pro guise, the vehicle we rode in is the no-frills, quiet workhorse that left us with some great first impressions. Ford also released a little more information about how the Lightning will be able to pitch in with backup home power, and act as an energy broker for home solar and working around peak loads. It’ll be the first electric truck with such tech enabled, with key hardware—and optional solar—to be installed at home via a partnership with SunRun.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV teaser

GM is now on track to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through the course of 2022 and 2023, according to CEO Mary Barra. It’s also said that it will have the North American manufacturing capacity for 1 million EVs annually by 2025.

Tesla vehicles with Full Self Driving Beta have been “recalled” by the federal government over their potential to roll past stop signs in a mode Tesla calls Assertive. Tesla is rolling out an update to correct the issue, but it begs the question: Should such changes to evolving, software-based driver-assistance systems be called safety recalls?

Rivian R1S

Starting February 24, California is lowering the MSRP and income caps for its Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP), which allows up to $2,000 for EVs and $1,500 for plug-in hybrids. Meanwhile, Georgia legislators might soon act to allow Rivian, who is already planning to build its electric trucks in Georgia, to sell them in the state, in a situation that roughly parallels what Tesla faces in Texas.

An annual assessment of the U.S. EV fast-charging networks’ user experience rated Electrify America on top—although the study doesn’t include charging performance, reliability, or the uptime of the network.

Lightyear, the solar-focused EV startup based in the Netherlands, has suggested that its One electric car might achieve an impressive 250-mile range at a very fast 81-mph cruise. With a battery pack of just 60 kwg, it’s a testament to a focus on efficiency and aerodynamics.

Lightyear One validation prototype

Lotus Cars last week said that it’s co-developing “a new battery cell package” with Britishvolt that will be used to power future electric Lotus sports cars. The project is separate from the electric SUV, due to bow later this year and share its platform with other Geely brands.

Rivian outlines the key differences between the eight drive modes of the R1T electric pickup. There are four for on-road and four for off-road—amounting to a different tool for each environment.

Jaguar will be getting its own “absolutely bespoke” dedicated EV platform called Panthera under the latest iteration of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine electrification plan, according to its CEO. Those will be different underpinnings than those set for the upcoming J-Pace or current I-Pace crossovers.

Continental and Volterio

An automated “charging robot” developed between the automotive supplier Continental and the startup Volterio aims to provide some of the benefits of a wireless charging pad, but with a physical charge connector. Could it amount to a premium home charging experience for luxury EV brands?

The EPA and the White House have asked the U.S. Postal Service to reconsider its plan to purchase mostly gasoline vehicles for its next-generation mail truck fleet. The 10-year contract, potentially worth $6 billion for 165,000 vehicles, assumes just 10% will be fully electric.

Porsche Taycan coast-to-coast record for least charging time

Last weekend we reported on a coast-to-coast EV trip done with just 2.5 hours of charging. The car that made that possible is the Porsche Taycan, with its very fast 800V DC fast charging and the use of the Electrify America network. Do you think any other EV could do better?

