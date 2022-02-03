General Motors plans to deliver 400,000 EVs through 2023, CEO Mary Barra said during a financial call detailing the automaker's 2021 financial results.

That total will be made up of several new models scheduled to ramp up production over the next year, as well as continued production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Production of those vehicles has been paused for many months, as GM seeks enough batteries to satisfy replacements for a recall, plus new-vehicle production.

We have the teams working to accelerate the volume curves for all of these launches and to resume both EV and EUV production as soon as possible," Barra said during the investor call. "And we have set a target to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America over the course of 2022 and 2023."

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

GM also claimed in a press release that is has received more than 110,000 reservations for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck unveiled last month. Silverado EV production will start in early 2023, GM says, although it sounds like the ramp-up will be slow.

The automaker did recently announce more vehicle and battery production in Michigan to accommodate the Silverado EV and a GMC Sierra Denali twin. GM says this will provide annual North American production capacity for 600,000 electric trucks. All together, the automaker is aiming for North American manufacturing capacity of 1 million EVs annually by 2025.

The Silverado EV is aimed at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which is scheduled to start production later this year. Ford has already boosted annual Lightning production to 150,000 units.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Commercial vehicles are a significant part of both automakers' EV plans. GM said it has received Silverado EV reservations from more than 240 fleet operators, plus more than 25,000 reservations for its BrightDrop cargo vans. BrightDrop van production started late last year in Canada, with the first units earmarked for FedEx.

GM last month confirmed that a $30,000 Equinox EV and a Blazer EV would arrive in 2023. Production ramp-ups for both the GMC Hummer EV pickup and Cadillac Lyriq SUV are scheduled for this year, followed by the launch of a GMC Hummer EV SUV.