Mercedes-Benz has confirmed pricing for its full-size, cargo- and upfit-oriented electric van lineup, called eSprinter, and orders for these EVs are now open.

In Standard Output form, the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter starts at $74,181, Including the $2,295 destination charge, while the High Output version starts at $77,611. These two versions are rated at 100 kw (134 hp) and 150 kw (201 hp) respectively, with torque at up to 295 lb-ft.

All U.S.-spec eSprinter models will be made in South Carolina and initially will come with a 113-kwh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, with cells supplied by CATL. The company has suggested that the middle of three packs, at 81 kwh, is also U.S.-bound. With DC fast-charging peaking at 115 kw, it can get from 10-80% in about 42 minutes, or a 32-amp 240-volt charging wallbox will allow a full charge in 12.5 hours.

Mercedes-Benz has been touting the range and efficiency of these new eSprinter vans long before their arrival. While it states no range with Wednesday’s announcement, it achieved a 295-mile round trip from Stuttgart to Munich on a single charge, averaging 46 mph, partially loaded, with a claimed 12 miles of range and 3% charge yet to spare.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter range and efficiency test

That’s great efficiency. But efficiency aside, they’ll be the range leaders for the market. The Ford E-Transit, for instance, gets an EPA-cycle 126 miles from its 68-kwh battery pack, and prior to getting the new Enduro motor units, the Rivian EDV achieved an EPA-cycle 201 miles.

Inside, Mercedes installs the latest version of its MBUX interface, including smart voice control with “Hey Mercedes” cues. Navigation with topographical and traffic-based route planning is available—and it helps optimize charging. So does a pre-entry climate control that can keep to weekly profiles or stay activated while parked and charging. A heated driver seat is standard, and a heated steering wheel is optional.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

These are big vans. The version that launches for the U.S. is a 170-inch-wheelbase Cargo Van version with a high roof—altogether measuring 280 inches long, 79.5 inches wide (without the mirrors), and 107.1 inches tall overall. Curb weight ranges up to 9,370 pounds, and maximum payload to 2,624 pounds. Overall cargo volume lands at 488 cubic feet—more than an eighth of a typical American semi trailer—and Mercedes-Benz underscores that it’s ready for upfit solutions including heavy-duty floors, workbenches, or shelving.

The eSprinter is a start that will give Mercedes a unique inroad into the upscale side of the fleet, work, and custom-upfit market for electric vans. But it’s already working on three dedicated EV platforms, including a “Van.EA” platform that will share some underpinnings with Mercedes passenger vehicles and initiate a shift entirely to electric vans.