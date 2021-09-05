Mercedes-Benz on Sunday revealed its next fully electric luxury car, set to follow the introduction of its 2022 Mercedes EQS flagship and arrive in the U.S. next spring.

As the EQS is the electric S-Class equivalent, the 2023 Mercedes EQE is the electric E-Class equivalent. In prototype form it measures 196.6 inches long, 77.2 inches wide, and 59.5 inches high—all within an inch of the Tesla Model S.

The EQE is also close enough in size and positioning to call the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT rivals, as well as the upcoming Lucid Air and somewhat smaller BMW i4.

Unlike both the Model S and the EQS, which are hatchbacks, the EQE is a traditional sedan, with a fixed rear window and separate trunk lid. What makes it different is that it’s built on a remarkably long wheelbase of 122.9 inches—on the same dedicated EV platform as the EQS, which permits a lot more cabin and occupant space.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

That wheelbase allows some visual tricks that, at least from what we see here in the set of released photos, allow the EQE to offer quite different impressions on its proportions depending on the angle. Like the larger EQS, the EQE follows a futuristic “one-bow” profile that goes radically aerodynamic in some of the details. A clamshell hood helps provide a clean look for the front, and with the wheels pushed out toward the corners thanks to the wheelbase, the visual stretch of the space from the front wheels to the front doors makes the EQE look especially long without another car next to it for context.

The EQE is shown in rear-wheel-drive form, with a single permanent-magnet motor at the rear wheels producing 288 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes says that it will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph, a second version, expected to be an AMG performance model, likely with dual-motor all-wheel drive will come later.

Likely to beat Taycan and E-Tron GT in range

A flat 90.6-kwh lithium-ion battery pack resides flat under the floor and, apparently, uses a very high level of its energy as usable capacity. Mercedes-Benz claims a 410-mile range based on the European WLTP cycle—so expect some amount less than 400 miles in U.S. form. The pack will charge up in 9.5 hour with a 32-amp Level 2 (240-volt) connector, and DC fast-charging at 110 kw will allow a boost from 10 to 80 percent in 31 minutes.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Mercedes-Benz EQE teased ahead of 2021 Munich auto show

The EQE, like the EQS, offers the Hyperscreen layout, consisting of a 17.7-inch central OLED display and two 12.3-inch displays, one for the instrument panel and one for the passenger, all framed within glass that makes it look all of a singular interface. The base layout includes a 12.8-inch central portrait OLED touchscreen plus the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The interface includes a “zero layer” approach to the interface that reduces navigation through menus, and available augmented video can help with navigation by superimposing an image of the location. And 64-color LED interior lighting will help set the desired cabin ambience.

In addition to the full suite of active-safety items you’d expect in a new Mercedes-Benz product, the German automaker brings some noteworthy technology to the features list. The roster includes “energizing” audio soundscapes, an active fragrance system and four-zone climate control, an air suspension, and rear axle steering that allows the rear wheels to “steer” up to 10 degrees, depending on the version, to aid maneuverability or agility while adding stability on the highway. Available comfort front doors automatically extend handles as the driver approaches, and the driver’s door opens automatically, closing automatically with a press of the brake pedal.

More U.S. details, including pricing, are yet to come.