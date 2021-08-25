The California company Lucid has announced that its flagship model, the Air luxury sedan, will be made in two different top-line Dream Edition versions—one optimized for performance, the other for range.

In driving range, Lucid has some records to set—especially now that Tesla appears to have ceded the range race to Lucid by canceling its top Plaid+ version. Lucid is still sounding confident that its Range version will top 500 miles—perhaps by more than a few miles.

Lucid says that EPA range certification is “currently in process,” but it recently completed a “real-world evaluation drive” with Motor Trend, during which two Dream Edition Range cars went from Los Angeles to San Francisco—taking U.S. 101 for much of the way, then back across the Bay to Lucid headquarters. The two cars, with normal driving speeds and use of climate control, traveled 445 miles on a single charge, showing 30 and 72 miles remaining, respectively, at the end according to Lucid.

Lucid Air range test video - Richmond San Rafael Bridge

In Dream Edition Performance form, the Lucid Air will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and make 1,111 horsepower, while the Range version does it in 2.7 seconds and makes 933 hp. Total torque for both versions is more than 738 pound-feet, and both versions will reach 168 mph—although we should note that prototypes have gone much faster.

Performance versions ride on staggered-width, specially developed Pirelli P Zero 21-inch tires, while the 500+ mile Range version rides on a 19-inch version of the same tires (they can be substituted).

Lucid Air body structure and battery pack

The Lucid Air might not yet match up with the non-plus Tesla Model S Plaid in performance, but it will outdo its Bay Area rival in charging tech—and likely, efficiency. It’s built on a 924-volt architecture, with a 113-kwh battery pack, and will be able to regain up to 20 miles per minute at 350-kw CCS DC fast chargers (utilizing peak charge rates of over 300 kw), with unlimited Electrify America charging included for three years.

It will be also be compatible with a bi-directional home charging station to enable car-to-grid functionality, and a 19.2-kw onboard charger can regain up to 80 miles per hour on 240V AC—at 80 amps, on a 100-amp circuit, with a special Connected Home Charging system to be installed by Qmerit.

2021 Lucid Air

According to Lucid, Dream Edition reservation holders will be asked to choose a preferred version at $169,000—not including a destination fee—ahead of deliveries later in the year, with the $139,000 Grand Touring model delivered soon after that. Many customers will be eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit, too—another thing Tesla buyers can’t claim.