The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan was unveiled Tuesday as the second volume-produced all-electric model from Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance division.

AMG already launched a sportier version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, so now it's moving on to the smaller EQE sedan, which is due this spring as a 2023 model. The AMG version, formally titled Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, will launch early next year, also as a 2023 model.

The EQE isn't that much smaller than the EQS—and the primary difference may be that it's a sedan with a trunk, rather than a hatchback.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

Using that platform as a starting point, AMG added a dual-motor powertrain providing 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque in its default mode and 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque using the boost mode included with the optional Dynamic Plus Package. A tamer AMG EQE 43 model will also be sold outside the United States, with 469 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque.

That power is produced by AMG-specific permanently excited synchronous motors. The rear motor has a six-phase design (two windings with three phases each), and a pull-in winding for the stator that increases the strength of the magnetic field, AMG claims.

Mercedes quotes 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and a 137-mph top speed for the standard version, and 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds with a 149 mph top speed with the Dynamic Plus Package.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

Like the standard EQE, the AMG model has a battery pack with 90.6-kwh of usable capacity, with 10 modules and 360 pouch cells. Mercedes estimates up to 250 miles of range on the European WLTP testing cycle, but an EPA-estimated figure isn't available yet. The AMG EQE is equipped for DC fast charging at up to 170 kw.

An AMG-specific battery-management system is keyed to the different drive modes, preserving range in Comfort or emphasizing performance in the Sport and Sport+ modes. The battery-management system can also receive over-the-air updates.

AMG also tuned the all-wheel drive system and adaptive air suspension, including using stiffer bearings to connect the rear axle carrier to the body shell for increased structural rigidity. The AMG EQE is also available with carbon-ceramic brakes, which work in conjunction with a regenerative braking system, AMG claims allows for one-pedal driving.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

Exterior styling changes include a new front fascia and some black trim, while the interior gets an AMG-specific steering wheel, pedals, drive mode selector, door sills, and floor mats. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen are standard, but the AMG EQE can also be equipped with the massive 56-inch Hyperscreen display.

AMG previously dabbled in EVs with the limited-production SLS AMG Electric Drive sports car, but after years of deflecting questions about Tesla as a performance threat, the AMG EQE and AMG EQE represent the Mercedes performance division's first serious attempts at volume-production EVs. AMG has developed its own plug-in hybrid system that emphasizes performance over plug-in range.

Outside of AMG, Mercedes has emphasized that efficiency will play a big part in its EV future. The 621-mile Vision EQXX concept shown earlier this year incorporates numerous efficiency-boosting tricks that will be applied to future production EVs.