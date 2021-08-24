Porsche on Tuesday outlined a series of improvements due in 2022 Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo models set to arrive at U.S. dealerships later in the year.

Although it appears that the Taycan carries over its performance and driving range, Porsche reports that both thermal management and charging functions have been improved. It now includes a Turbo Charging Planner that helps heat the battery to a higher temperature than before. “This means that fast charging is possible earlier and at a higher charge level, further reducing the time it takes to charge,” Porsche says.

The Taycan’s 800-volt fast-charging at up to 270 kilowatts, yields an 80-percent recharge in 20 minutes or less, according to previous updates from Porsche. The automaker hasn’t yet provided an update on what that new charging time might be, but starting earlier at a higher power could potentially cut it by a meaningful few minutes.

2020 Porsche Taycan

The current lineup ranges from 201 miles in Taycan Turbo S to 227 miles for the 4S with the larger 93.4-kwh Performance Battery Plus. Taycan Cross Turismo models trade in some aerodynamic efficiency for gear space and a higher curb weight, which results in a 215-mile rating for the 4S or 204 miles for the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo. A base rear-wheel-drive model achieves 200 or 225 miles, depending on the battery.

All Porsche Taycan models are now Plug&Charge compatible, so charging up at Electrify America and other networks supporting it shouldn’t require extra apps, fobs, or cards.

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche is also for the first time offering a Remote Park Assist option that allows remote parking control of the vehicle—with no driver inside—via a smartphone for accessing both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces. While it’s not quite Tesla Enhanced Summon, it accomplishes some of the same convenience: By pressing and holding a button on the app interface, the driver affirms that they’re watching, while the car maneuvers into or out of a space.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

Last year the Taycan’s Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system got capability to add features over the air, and this year it gets Android Auto support via the USB-C port; the Taycan continues to integrate Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, with full CarPlay support. And the layout of the Taycan’s infotainment interface has changed somewhat, with five main menu options instead of three.

Also added for 2022 is a set of more vibrant colors, including multiple custom-color options.