This morning we consider Mercedes-Benz and its shift to electric vehicles—with a look at the efficiency-focused EQXX and a ride-along in the upcoming EQE sedan. Maserati is going all-EV by the end of the decade. Rivian stands out for outsourcing its electric motors. And Americans are driving less. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We got up close with the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car, which previews a generation of lighter, more efficient, and yes, more aerodynamic compact and mid-size fully electric models from the German luxury automaker. The company suggested that it soon plans to share results about a real-world drive of the concept, for which it’s claimed 621 miles per charge.

And we bring you impressions from an early ride-along in a Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ sedan—the version of this upcoming model that will arrive first. While not as downright quick as some other luxury EVS—leave that to an upcoming AMG version—the EQE felt quiet but performance-oriented and athletic. And it’s likely to beat the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT in range, by a significant margin.

Maserati is planning to offer fully electric versions of all its models by 2025, as it transitions to an all-EV brand by 2030, the brand confirmed last week as part of a business update. It revealed that its EVs will be badged Folgore, with GranTurismo Folgore coupe and convertible versions both due in 2023.

A recent analysis served to point out the varied approaches from automakers in sourcing electric motors—and for now, Rivian’s outsourcing of motors is a difference versus other EV-only automakers. Other EV upstarts like Tesla and Lucid have designed and built their own components, while some automakers have taken a hybrid approach—like GM, which engineered its motors but is having them built by a supplier. Rivian will shift to its own components soon, but there’s plenty of room for suppliers.

And as gas prices have surged past $4 a gallon on a national average—far higher in some regions—Americans are driving less. That’s something they don’t typically do when pump prices spike. Is it an indication we reached a new tipping point for changing driving behavior?

_______________________________________

