This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending December 4, 2020.

Earlier this week, we announced our shortlist of 5 very clean and efficient Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy contenders. Later in the week, we considered that all of our nominees are at the leading edge in technology and by no means frugal and basic; and then Friday we looked at the vehicles that didn’t make the cut.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Otherwise, the piece that by far drew the most comments covered a U.S. EPA report that suggested illegal emissions tampering on diesel trucks runs rampant—and that its effects are perhaps more devastating on the environment than the VW diesel scandal.

Hyundai revealed its E-GMP platform that will underpin upcoming Ioniq brand electric cars plus a number of other midsize or larger Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis EVs. Hyundai said that hydrogen fuel-cell tech is still under review for the platform, and the company’s global R&D chief told GCR that fuel-cell tech might be a smarter choice for electric pickups or SUVs—versus the heavy double-layer battery packs, like what GM, Rivian, and others are planning to use.

2021 Ineos Grenadier

Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel-cell expertise might power the brawny, vintage-looking Ineos Grenadier off-road SUV, to be made in the French factory that used to make electric Smart cars.

Lucid reported that the Arizona plant for its Lucid Air electric sedan is complete—and it’s already planning on an expansion for its second model, an SUV due in 2023.

Lucid Motors AMP-1 factory, Casa Grande, Arizona

Karma Automotive announced this week that a more affordable GS-6 plug-in hybrid is on the way; that will leave room for it to push the Revero GT upmarket, as a flagship for the brand.

According to a report, Ford is planning to make the electric vehicle for Europe (and perhaps beyond) based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform in Cologne, Germany, starting in 2023.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

Ford also released a few more details regarding its Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition that will arrive in late summer 2021. It will dash to 60 mpg in 3.5 seconds—same as the Tesla Model Y Performance—and is expected to be its closest rival yet.

On the way to going completely carbon-neutral by 2050, Audi is aiming to make all of its vehicle production sites carbon-neutral by 2025. The heavier CO2 footprint of electric-vehicle manufacturing makes that all the more urgent, the automaker says.

A fully electric Subaru crossover, co-developed with Toyota, is still expected to go on sale in 2022, and it might be shown in prototype form by the end of 2021. We entertained a rendering suggesting what that might look like.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Later in the week, Subaru announced a slight restyle and improved ride and handling for its 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in, which continues to offer 17 miles of all-electric driving followed by 35 mpg in hybrid mode.

Some Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles are now included in a U.S. safety probe for suspension failures.

At least four environmental groups called out the remaining automakers that were still on record in siding with the Trump administration and opposing California for its ability to set its own air quality and vehicle emissions standards—and its EV mandate. Since then, Nissan has abandoned the effort to side with California and the Biden administration.

Rimac C_Two electromagnetic-emissions testing

Although electromagnetic emissions from EVs probably aren’t a health concern, they are still a concern for interfering with other technologies. Rimac showed how it’s testing that for its upcoming C_Two supercar.

What General Motors and Nikola announced on Monday morning looked very different than was suggested in September. With a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the companies set the stage for a “cost plus” supply agreement for fuel-cell components and maybe batteries. Nikola will pay GM, and GM no longer mentioned taking a stake in the startup. And, it appears, both parties will be saying farewell to the possibility of the Badger fuel-cell-supplemented electric pickup.

Nikola Badger

