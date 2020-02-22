Which big name in tech and philanthropy just got a Porsche Taycan?

Why can’t some Toyota hybrids fill up their tanks?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending February 21, 2020.

Things are changing at Tesla—in some ways, definitely for the better. The Tesla Model 3 was one of just 10 vehicles to be named to the Consumer Reports Top Pick Cars list for 2020. CR also noted that Tesla as a brand is much-improved. Tesla might also be partly moving away from cylindrical cells, to prismatic ones—for now, based on reports from an agreement with CATL, on just on one version of the Model 3 made in China.

2020 Tesla Model X

The range boost for the Tesla Model S and Model X that CEO Elon Musk hinted about last month has now taken form—at up to 390 miles for the Model S, and applicable as an over-the-air upgrade to some cars already made. And in more apparently good Tesla news, Japanese business publication’s sponsored teardown of a Model 3 found Tesla’s advantages to be beyond just power management and batteries.

Kia, perhaps spurred by the success of its image-building Stinger sport sedan, is working on a high-performance “halo” electric car. There’s nothing new in a concept, yet, but its corporate cousin Hyundai teased its next-generation premium performance EV, with the Prophecy concept for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. And Jaguar Land Rover has joined the ranks of companies thinking about future urban mobility, and an electric vehicle just right for transporting people across town—likely without a driver.

We took a look at a half-dozen electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that are good for winter driving.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

The 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has an issue that prevents its fuel tank from being fully filled in some cases. And separately, Toyota and Lexus are recalling some 2019-2020 hybrid models for serious engine manufacturing flaws that could lead to coolant leaks or worse.

Volkswagen in Europe is backing a set of DC fast chargers that are grid-connected but battery-buffered, to make them more easily sited where they’re needed. And while Volkswagen of America isn’t planning to say yes to the gasoline pickup it had considered; but it is thinking about an electric pickup.

Energy Assist functionality in myChevrolet app - 2020

The Chevy Bolt EV is getting an upgrade to its connected app, which uses vehicle battery and range data and dynamic charger status to give route guidance on the fly.

Tesla has a bit of an advantage over other new EV makers in Colorado—but the state might soon be remedying that.

The Polestar electric performance-car brand pointed to some industry-first interface capabilities, like screens that change brightness when you look at them.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive - Los Angeles, CA

Bill Gates likes the climate progress being made in the electric-vehicle sector—and he bought a Porsche Taycan.

And back to Tesla, if you’re thinking about a used one, this primer from YouTube host Rich Rebuilds could be the most time-saving 15 minutes you spend before you see what’s out there.

