Volkswagen does not plan to bring a pickup truck to the United States anytime soon, but If it did, that truck would probably be electric, according to one of the automaker's top executives.

VW currently sells small pickups in other markets, but the U.S. market is dominated by the Detroit Three automakers, with Nissan, Toyota, and Honda maintaining a firm hold on much smaller pieces of the market.

An electric powertrain could help VW stand out in this competitive market, Johan de Nysschen, chief operating officer of VW of America, said in an interview with Motor Trend.

"The door is not open for a conventional approach," de Nysschen said. "Electrification represents a new starting point for everyone.

Ford and General Motors have both confirmed plans for electric pickup trucks, as have Tesla and startup Rivian. But VW could still find breathing room with a smaller vehicle, or at a lower price point, than the models discussed so far.

Not that VW has anything like that planned. The automaker hasn't even drawn up a business plan for a U.S.-market truck, electric or otherwise, according to Motor Trend.

Volkswagen Amarok Power concept

VW's electrification efforts have focused on cars and crossovers, but the automaker has hinted at some more rugged vehicles as well.

Autocar recently reported that VW is considering a utility vehicle called the ID Ruggdzz. It would be based on the same MEB platform as the automaker's other upcoming electric cars, but would reportedly feature some degree of off-road capability.

The ID Buggy concept used the same MEB architecture as the basis for a modern version of the classic dune buggy. However, it's unlikely that a business case could be made for a production version.

VW even sells an electric commercial van in Europe. Like all other major automakers selling electric vans, VW has refused to bring it to the U.S.

By 2028, VW hopes to build 28 million electric cars, including 70 models across multiple brands. But issues like battery supply and VW's ability to quickly amass market share could jeopardize those plans, according to recent analysis.