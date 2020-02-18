Kia's next electric car could take a very different route from its previous EV models, according to a new report.

Due to arrive in 2021, it will be distinct "halo" model positioned above the current Niro EV and Soul EV, reports Autocar.

The new model will borrow styling from the "Imagine by Kia" concept first seen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with an EV-specific platform shared with corporate parent Hyundai underneath, according to the report.

Kia will reportedly target a range of 310 miles (as registered on the European testing cycle) with 350-kilowatt DC fast charging.

In an interview with Autocar, Emilio Herrera, Kia Europe chief operating officer, also hinted that technology from Croatian firm Rimac could be applied to future Kia electric cars.

Rimac has attracted attention thanks to its Concept One and Concept Two electric supercars, leading to investments from both Kia and Porsche.

Kia recently announced a $25 billion investment aimed at accelerating the shift from internal combustion to electric power. The automaker said it would launch 11 new electric models by 2025.

Imagine by Kia concept

In 2017, parent Hyundai said it was developing a dedicated platform for electric cars that would be shared with Kia.

The first cars from that platform are expected to arrive in 2021—the same year Kia's "halo" model will reportedly appear.

The Kia's Hyundai twin could be previewed by the Prophecy concept, to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Meanwhile, Kia has delayed the United States launch of the latest Soul EV until 2021 at the earliest. The redesigned Soul EV was originally slated to arrive in U.S. showrooms in spring 2019, but limited battery supplies and electric motor shortages forced a delay, Kia previously told Green Car Reports.

Kia, when contacted by GCR last week, had no update on the timing for the Soul EV or improved availability of its existing fully electric model, the Niro EV.