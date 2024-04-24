It has four motors, 579 hp, and an off-road heritage that goes back further than the Rivian R1S, GMC Hummer EV, and Tesla Cybertruck. With the electric version of its military-grade G-Class, Mercedes-Benz promises even more freedom from pavement than all those American-built flagwavers, and it does it all with batteries.

Joining the G-Class in the 2025 model year will be this G 580 with EQ Technology—not, as had been speculated, the “EQG.” From here on out, new EVs from Benz will adopt the first names of their classic model lines, with their electric DNA tagged at the end. E-Class, GLE-Class, and S-Class—all will get battery-electric models in the future, which could make today’s EQE and EQS cars the German equivalent of one-hit wonders.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

G-Class EQ: A big battery floor

The electric G sports its usual ladder-frame construction, but instead of an ICE under the hood, it rides atop a 116-kw lithium-ion battery mounted in its floor. Housed in a flex-resistant case, the battery pack integrates with the frame and wears thick metal protection as a skid plate. The pack combines 216 cells into 12 modules in two layers, cooled with three circuits. There’s no mention of the rumored silicon-anode battery chemistry that Mercedes has been keen to introduce to speed charging times.

With a quad-motor setup, each generating a maximum of 108 kw, the G 580 EQ nets out at 579 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque. Each motor has its own transmission, which enables a low-range mode for off-roading and relieves it of the need for its gas cousin’s three locking differentials. Mercedes promises a 0-62 mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph.

In addition to the G 580 EQ’s Comfort, Sport, and Individual drive modes, a duo of Trail and Rock govern its off-road ability. Trail mode allows higher-speed driving, while Rock mode opens the door for Low to be engaged. When it is, it reduces the gears’ ratios to 2:1 and limits the speed to about 53 mph.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

That mode also slips the G 580 EQ into two stunt-drive modes. G-Steering enables all-wheel steering that reduces turning radii on low-friction surfaces, while G-Turn takes that to its ultimate party-trick zenith. In D, with Rock and Low modes selected, a full crank of the steering wheel and a press on the accelerator pivots the car in a tight circle, almost like a skid-steer, permitting two complete revolutions.

An off-road cruise control system permits low, variable, and fast crawl up to 5 mph all with precise motor control. Ground clearance between the axles of the G 580 EQ stands at least at 9.8 inches. It offers a breakover angle of 20.3 degrees, an approach angle of 32 degrees, and a departure angle of 30.7 degrees. It can ford more than 33 inches of water, and it’s been tested on the same mountain trails at the Schöckl as the standard G-Class.

It’s all accompanied by G-Roar, a programmed set of sounds associated with drive modes or events, and an Off-Road Cockpit with readouts for a compass, steering angle, torque, tire pressures, and altitude.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

Electric G-Class could reach 300 miles of range

Benz quotes the G-EV’s WLTP range at 434-473 miles, which likely means more than 300 miles on the EPA cycle, but official numbers haven’t been divulged. With a 200-kw maximum charging rate, it could take just over a half-hour to recharge it, based on its European specs.

Recuperation of some energy gets overseen by paddle-controlled modes. The default of Auto dials in regen according to vehicle speed, cornering angle, and other factors, while a D+ allows for more sailing. In the other direction, Normal and D- and D– modes crank up the regeneration, but it’s unclear whether the G 580 EQ offers one-pedal driving.

As for ride and handling, the vehicle pairs a double-wishbone front suspension with a DeDion rear axle, while adding the new electrohydraulic adaptive damping system that’s also new to the ICE G this year. The brakes are hydraulic-assist, the G EQ rides on 265/60R18 tires, and in default modes, it has a very SUV-like turning radius of 44.6 feet. That’s before enabling its trick steering modes including G-Turn, which has met with some controversy. Rivian’s similar Tank Turn feature was canceled due to environmental concerns, though the GMC Hummer EV and the related Sierra EV have a CrabWalk setup for diagonal driving.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

G-Class with EQ Technology: Looks about right

About seven inches shorter than the 2024 model-year ICE G-Class, the G-Class EQ is otherwise very close in style. It sports a black-panel “grille,” a higher hood line, flares on the rear fenders that act as air curtains, and a small spoiler at the top of the windshield to smooth air flow.

Riding on a 113.8-inch wheelbase, at 182.0 inches long, 76.0 inches wide, and 78.2 inches tall, the G EQ ladles on the electronica among its usual power features, open-pore wood and leather trim, and ambient lighting. It lights up a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, active lane control, active steering with blind-spot monitors, and automatic parking. Its available surround-view camera system generates stitched-together views that show the area directly around the vehicle for picking around trails. Burmester sound, twin 11.6-inch rear-seat displays, a dashcam, and a wireless charging pad are available, as are 20-inch wheels, running boards, and a package that lights the star logo, the model name, and the EQ badge.

The electric G-Class arrives at dealers late this year. Prices have not been announced, but think big. In Euros, the standard G 580 with EQ Technology costs more than $150,000, and the Edition One costs more than $200,000.