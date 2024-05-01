Stagnant Tesla sales flatten EV growth in California. Toyota sets up shop for all things hydrogen. And a drive of the Lucid Gravity tells us that it’s built on a layer of Air but adds much more. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A brief Lucid Gravity prototype test drive was enough to tell us that this upcoming EV will offer a unique layout and a different driving experience than any other three-row electric SUV.

Are electric vehicle sales down in California? A quarterly report out this week underscored some of the complexities of the current EV market. Overall EV deliveries were pulled downward by sagging Tesla sales but mostly countered by strong sales of EVs from other brands, including Hyundai. So overall, EV sales are up in California versus the previous quarter, but with growth of the market as a whole they’ve skewed downward in market share.

And Toyota is looking to localize U.S. hydrogen fuel-cell development of all kinds with the opening of a California Hydrogen Headquarters. Toyota’s H2HQ will showcase a flexible microgrid and lead the application of fuel cells in trucks, stationary power generation, and more.

_________________________________

