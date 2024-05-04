Which automaker is adding hybrid production at its U.S. dedicated EV plant?

Which Lexus model has gone hybrid-only for 2025?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending May 3, 2024.

A brief Lucid Gravity prototype test drive was enough to tell us that this upcoming EV will offer a unique layout and a different driving experience than any other three-row electric SUV.

Lucid Gravity prototype

The 2024 Acura ZDX EV is the quickest SUV ever from the Honda luxury brand—and it definitely looks the part. Yesterday in a review of the Acura ZDX Green Car Reports looked at whether the first fully electric vehicle from this Honda luxury brand keeps it on-brand—even with GM bones.

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h has gone hybrid-only, and the most popular AWD version of this model gets a noteworthy gas-mileage boost. The UX 300h AWD now gets 43 mpg combined, and it starts around $40,000.

2025 Lexus UX 300h

Hyundai last week confirmed that its Metaplant in Georgia, once due to be a dedicated EV plant, will also get U.S. production of more hybrid models, as part of an effort to expand the range of hybrid trims of its gasoline vehicles.

Jeep announced Thursday that a plug-in hybrid version of its Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup will arrive “later next year.” The Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV arrives just after a report suggested the brand was considering a hybrid version of its Recon, which at least at launch will be a fully electric model.

2024 Jeep Gladiator

GM’s Cadillac luxury brand might not go all-EV by 2030 as previously said. The brand has clarified that while its EV rollout may proceed as planned its retirement date for ICE models may be extended.

Are electric vehicle sales down in California? A quarterly report out this week underscored some of the complexities of the current EV market. Overall EV deliveries were pulled downward by sagging Tesla sales but mostly countered by strong sales of EVs from other brands, including Hyundai. So overall, EV sales are up in California versus the previous quarter, but with growth of the market as a whole they’ve skewed downward in market share.

The Biden administration provided updated EV tax credit rules for manufacturers and suppliers on Friday, and they amount to an easing of critical-mineral origin requirements over the next two years that could result in more vehicles eligible for the top $7,500 credit. But foreign entity of concern requirements that will keep Chinese automakers and suppliers out are remaining in place.

Polestar 5 prototype

Polestar reports that with StoreDot’s “silicon-dominant” cells it has a prototype EV capable of 10-minute 10-80% charging. Although it might still be years away from large-scale production and the Polestar 5 used as a basis for the testing will launch with different batteries, it’s a proof point for the tech.

The company behind the Emily GT EV, engineered by a braintrust of former Saab engineers, might build it in Italy, as part of a whole electric vehicle family with other body styles including a wagon, coupe, and convertible.

NEVS Emily GT

Toyota is looking to localize U.S. hydrogen fuel-cell development of all kinds with the opening of a California Hydrogen Headquarters. Toyota’s H2HQ will showcase a flexible microgrid and lead the application of fuel cells in trucks, stationary power generation, and more.

According to a recent brief from Department of Energy researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, more flexible controls and a gas-station-like layout might go a long way in boosting EV charging station reliability.

2024 Tesla Model Y. - Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

An annual update from the used-vehicle retail giant CarMax revealed that the most popular used EVs cost up to $5,000 less than last year. Once again, that list includes the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Nissan Leaf—all down significantly. And this year’s list of top-selling EVs included fewer non-Tesla luxury EVs.

Or if you’re looking for the best price on a new EV, it might pay to first head to Costco first. The big-box retailer is now offering incentives of $1,000 applying to the the Volvo XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge, and EX40 EVs,, several Volvo plug-in hybrids, and three General Motors EVs—the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Chevrolet Equinox EV. Or they’re offering a $2,000 incentive on the Polestar 2.

Matchbox Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology premium die-cast

And while last week marked the debut of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology—the electric G-wagen to the rest of us—this week a more affordable version arrives. With a premium die-cast electric G-wagen made of recycled metal and sustainable plastic from Mattel’s Matchbox, and a mass-produced version of that on the way this fall, those dreaming of electric off-roading have a way to show it off.

