GMC confirmed on Tuesday that the limited-edition launch version of its 2024 Sierra EV pickup will arrive in summer 2024—with about 10% more EPA range than originally suggested.

The full-size electric truck, touted to be the “Denali of EVs,” bears GMC’s top-luxury Denali badge and will offer a CrabWalk mode, unlike the top-trim 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST also detailed earlier this month.

The top GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will arrive at a starting price of $99,495, including the $1,995 destination fee—altogether, thousands less than the around-$107,000 price that was suggested when Green Car Reports first provided a Sierra Denali EV preview. The Edition 1 rides on huge 24-inch wheels and will include four-wheel steering (enabling that CrabWalk mode), an air suspension enabling adjustable ride height, a 16.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and GM’s SuperCruise highway driver-assistance feature, which has been expanded to include 750,000 miles of compatible U.S. and Canadian roadways.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

With a dual-layer battery pack expected to be the same 205 kwh as top trims of the GMC Hummer EV, the GMC Sierra EV can take full advantage of 350-kw, 800-volt charging connectors, according to GMC, allowing up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The truck produces a “GM-estimated” 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque in its Max Power mode, and the automaker has provided a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. Towing capacity is expected to be up to 9,500 pounds, and bidirectional charging capability will allow it to export up to 10.2 kw of AC power for campsites, workplaces, or more yet to be detailed.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

Like the Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra EV offers a flexible midgate setup, allowing cargo items up to 11 feet long to fit without hanging out from the vehicle, by borrowing some of the cabin space and using the bed tailgate’s load-stop. There's a front trunk—a frunk, in EV parlance—too.

The Sierra EV was revealed in December 2021 and at that time confirmed for a 2023 market arrival. GMC has suggested all along that it might not be the “high-volume entry” electric truck that GM CEO Mary Barra stressed in describing the Silverado EV. That likely means that work-truck variants planned for its Silverado EV sibling won’t be translated to the GMC side, although GMC had said that an off-road-focused AT4 model is on the way, as well as an entry Elevation trim around $50,000. With the Denali’s lower price, perhaps the base truck will be more affordable, too.