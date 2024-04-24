Tesla reintroduces the Model 3 Performance, and the brand rules in ownership costs. Mercedes rolls out its electric G-Class. And Vinfast adds U.S. dealerships. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In addition to Tesla’s quarterly call for investors—which ended up very much focused around robotaxi plans—the EV brand revealed its Tesla Model 3 Performance on Wednesday. With a dedicated track mode, an adaptive suspension, and various other improvements already gained by the refreshed Model 3 “Highland,” the Model 3 Performance looks a step closer to a luxury car while upping its performance. It might also be EV tax-credit-eligible while other Model 3 versions aren’t.

Vietnam’s Vinfast announced Tuesday that it has signed a dozen new U.S. dealerships to sell its EVs. With the expansion, it will have 18 franchised dealerships in addition to 15 company-owned stores in California. Cinfast has delivered only a fraction of the 100,000 vehicles it targets globally this year, so the sales push might help simply get them out in front of shoppers.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV has made its debut, and although it’s missing the silicon-anode battery chemistry the automaker suggested this model would debut, it’s going to be a serious rival to the Rivian R1S, GMC Hummer EV, and Tesla Cybertruck. Badged the G 580 with EQ Technology, this model will allow a trick G-Turn on low-friction surfaces, and it might return more than 300 miles of EPA range.

And Tesla has the lowest ownership costs of any brand, according to the latest assessment by Consumer Reports. According to the organization, Teslas average just $4,035 in maintenance costs over 10 years, which puts the brand well ahead of other brands—even Toyota.

