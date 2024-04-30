The first-ever electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class—also known as the "Gelandewagen" or "G-wagen"—is getting the Matchbox treatment—with a sustainable twist to match its electric powertrain.

Formally known as the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology (a name that might prove difficult to fit on the packaging), the electric G-wagen Matchbox die-cast car will be made from 99.5% recycled metal and a minimum of 81% ISCC-certified sustainable plastic.

Finished in South Seas Blue Magno (a color from Mercedes' Manufaktur personalization division) with a black interior, the 1:64-scale toy car in a limited-edition premium version retailing for $29.99 at MattelCreations.com. A mass-produced version will be available for $2.99 at regular retailers this fall.

Matchbox Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology premium die-cast

The Matchbox G-Class EV is no outlier. There are now scale die-cast toys or models of virtually every green car on the market from recent years—from a Chevy Volt to a Fisker Karma. Some of them might possibly end up getting kids dreaming of EVs—just as this Tesla Radio Flyer did.

As for the real thing, the G 580 with EQ Technology arrives for the 2025 model year with a 579-hp quad-motor powertrain, G-Steering four-wheel steering, and a G-Turn party trick that allows the car to pivot in a tight circle.

So far, though, the electric G-Wagen lacks the silicon-anode battery chemistry that was due to provide it with some additional weight-saving eco-credentials. It instead launches with a 116-kwh battery pack using more conventional lithium-ion chemistry. Range from the massive pack will likely land at around 250 EPA miles, while 200-kw DC fast charging should be able to charge the pack to 80% in about a half-hour.