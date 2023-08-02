Toyota is bringing an iconic off-roader back to the U.S. as a hybrid.

On Tuesday, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser debuted with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain, a smaller footprint, and a lower price. When it arrives in the U.S. in the spring of 2024, the new Land Cruiser will start in the mid-$50,000 range, according to Toyota. That's a major drop from the roughly $85,000 starting price of the last version, which was discontinued after the 2021 model year.

The new U.S.-market Land Cruiser is also 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter than the outgoing model, known as the 200 Series. The styling also goes in a different direction, appearing to capture many of the cues of the well-received Compact Cruiser EV concept, only a step up in size.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Rectangular LED headlights used on the mid-tier Land Cruiser trim level in particular channel the Compact Cruiser, and are also meant to reference the face-lifted version of the 1980s 60 Series Land Cruiser known as the FJ62. Base Land Cruiser 1958 (for the year it was introduced in the U.S.) and top-level First Edition models get round headlights recalling the pre-face-lift 60 Series models, as well as the earlier 40 Series models of the 1960s.

The new Land Cruiser rides on a version of the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform used by the Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma, as well as the Lexus LX and GX. The same platform is also shared with the larger 300 Series Land Cruiser, which isn't coming to the U.S.

The TNGA-F platform and more compact dimensions contribute to a maximum 31.0-degree approach angle, 22.0-degree departure angle, 25.0-degree breakover angle, and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, preserving the Land Cruiser's signature off-road capability.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

In place of the previous 200 Series' V-8, though, the new Land Cruiser uses a 2.4-liter turbo-4 and electric motor, producing a combined 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's the same output as the recently revealed 2024 Toyota Tacoma hybrid system, which this powertrain appears to carry over from. An 8-speed automatic transmission, full-time four-wheel drive, and 2-speed electronically shifted transfer case are standard. A Torsen limited-slip center differential with manual locking and a locking rear differential are standard as well, while mid- and top-spec models add disconnecting front sway bars to further enhance off-road capability.

Will fuel economy of the new Land Cruiser top 30 mpg in its leanest form? That remains to be seen, but as the cohort of fully electric SUVs grows, the Land Cruiser is due to face a long-overdue Bronco Hybrid and complement a growing legion of hybrid-only Toyota models, including the Sienna minivan and Venza crossover, which earn standout efficiency ratings compared to most other models that fill up with gasoline. Toyota has recently reframed its plans to ramp up hybrid production for America—and the Land Cruiser appears to be a big part of it.