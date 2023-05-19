Toyota has revealed a new generation of its mid-size Tacoma pickup truck that, at last, improves pretty much everything about the lineup—and adds a hybrid—while remaining in a package that everyone will instantly identify as a Tacoma.

The new Tacoma won’t quite satisfy everyone. Although with much more tech inside and more versions than ever—especially for off-roading—the Tacoma is no longer for Luddites. The new versions aren't any longer than the outgoing ones, but they're not going back to their compact-truck roots either. Further, Toyota hasn’t exactly positioned the Tacoma hybrid for breakthrough mpg. But for many of this badge’s loyal enthusiasts, it may answer what they were looking for in a next truck.

What hasn’t been mentioned yet is the Toyota Tacoma EV that was teased in concept form in 2021 but not yet confirmed as production-bound—even though, as one survey found last year, millennials really want to make it so.

The demand for that model arguably already exists in a full house. According to recent data from CarMax, the Tacoma is one of the most common models traded in for a Tesla.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

Toyota Tacoma hybrid mpg

As for the Tacoma hybrid, don’t bet on it to best the 40-mpg Ford Maverick Hybrid in fuel economy. Given the i-Force Max badge like the larger Tundra hybrid, Toyota appears to be casting it as the workhorse of the lineup. Its focus may be more toward towing and hauling—and replacing larger engines—than in establishing trend-setting fuel economy. Toyota says that the Tacoma hybrid is able to ascend an 8% highway grade without the need to downshift, and it’s highlighting the torque of the system in focused off-road versions.

The Tacoma hybrid will pair a 2.4-liter inline-4 with a 48-hp motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission—essentially at its input shaft, but allowing the engine to be clutched out. A 1.87-kwh nickel-metal hydride battery pack stores away excess energy from braking and idling, boosting the engine when accelerating, and likely offering some low-speed electric-only operation. Altogether it’s the most powerful choice in the Tacoma, making a combined 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota hasn’t revealed fuel economy numbers for the Tacoma lineup yet, and it says estimates for all versions will be revealed closer to their on-sale dates. For reference, the Tundra hybrid rates up to 20 mpg city, 24 highway, and 22 combined, although that bigger truck has a likely thirstier 3.4-liter V-6 instead.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Tacoma versions shift the focus off-road

The new Tacoma is offered in two-door XtraCab form with the six-foot bed, or in four-door extended cab form with either a five-foot or six-foot bed, and with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. As the current model, the 2024 Tacoma will continue to be offered in a vast range of versions to suit uses ranging from basic work trucks to specialized off-road machines—including SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter versions.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are included in all models, with a base 8.0-inch touchscreen interface. Top Limited versions get a power moonroof, a head-up display, a big 14-inch touchscreen, JBL audio, and a new adaptive variable suspension. A Smart Key system is included on all grades, while smartphone-based Digital Key and credit-card-like Smart Card systems are available. And a portable JBL Bluetooth speaker is available as a coordinated accessory with the JBL audio upgrade.

Safety tech is also leading-edge, with the Tacoma getting the automaker’s Safety Sense 3.0 suite, offering automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, road-sign recognition, an enhanced adaptive cruise control system, and more.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner

Tacoma hybrid: Plug in for 2.4 kw

Hybrid models come with a 2,400-watt AC inverter, while non-hybrids get a 400-watt AC inverter. Toyota notes that there’s a cargo shelf built into the dash, and non-hybrid versions get three times more cargo stow space under the rear seats versus the outgoing models (the hybrid stows its battery in that space).

Toyota also jumps aboard the overlanding craze with a Trailhunter trim that comes with its own specially tuned suspension geometry, Fox internal bypass shocks with three different settings, and a multi-link rear suspension with Fox bump stops. A TRD Pro version sits several inches higher and wider, with rugged terrain tires, skid plates, and high-clearance bumpers. It even comes with its own shock-absorbing performance front seats.

The Tacoma will be made in Mexico and is due to arrive later this year, with hybrid versions arriving early in 2024.