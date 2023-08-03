The Lexus RX plug-in hybrid gets cost, range, and mpg details. The only way to get the new Toyota Land Cruiser is as a hybrid. And Subaru is aiming for many more EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With Subaru’s accelerated plans for EVs and hybrids announced Wednesday, it’s now looking like the most aggressive among Japanese automakers in terms of the proportion of EVs in its U.S. sales mix by the end of the decade. It’s aiming for 50% EVs by 2030, up from its previous 40%, and now plans for 8 distinct EV models, up from four, with U.S.-built EVs and hybrids part of the plan.

Lexus is making its top-selling RX crossover a plug-in for the first time, and it’s revealed arrival timing, pricing, and specs. Starting just over $70,000, the 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid will earn an EPA 35 miles of range, Lexus estimates, and return 35 mpg combined after running through the charge.

And the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser is returning as a hybrid only—and with a boxier new retro style, a smaller size, and a lower price than the old Land Cruiser. It also appears to capture some of the cues of the especially well-received Compact Cruiser EV concept, stepped up a size.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter