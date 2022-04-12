The Jeep Wrangler 4xe outsold all other plug-in hybrids in the United States in the first quarter of 2022.

Jeep sold 8,346 Wrangler plug-in hybrids in Q1 2022, accounting for 18% of Wrangler sales, parent Stellantis said in a press release announcing its sales results. Also of note, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jeep's sibling brand accounted for 4,164 sales, which was 16% of the Pacifica's Q1 total.

The Wrangler 4xe outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime by a significant margin. Toyota reported 5,233 sales for the plug-in hybrid in Q1.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Toyota said that it's planned for 20,000 units of the sought-after RAV4 Prime annually—and so far it hasn't shown signs of boosting that allocation in any significant way. The RAV4 is one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. market, with one of the highest portions of hybrid sales, so it's hard to argue that the demand isn't there.

Volvo reports that more than a quarter of its sales are Recharge models—including plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars—but the 6,018-unit total of plug-ins doesn't match up to that one Jeep model either.

All plug-in cars have received a sales boost recently. Global plug-in vehicle sales more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, and California recently hit a cumulative one million plug-in vehicle sales, including EVs and plug-in hybrids.

Jeep's domination in plug-in hybrid sales is a bit surprising, given Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' position on EVs—but given the company's ability to satisfy regulatory credits with plug-in hybrids, perhaps it's a smart workaround.

And while the Wrangler 4xe does offer 21 miles of EPA-rated electric range, it emphasizes off-road capability over outright efficiency.

The Wrangler 4xe will soon have company; the Grand Cherokee 4xe arrives soon and will go 25 electric miles, according to Jeep. The brand's first EV is scheduled to be unveiled in 2023.