Jeep has updated its Magneto electric Wrangler concept, bringing it closer to the production EVs Jeep has said are in its future.

Unveiled Friday ahead of the annual Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for April 9-17 in Moab, Utah, the new version is straightforwardly dubbed Magneto 2.0.

Output has been substantially increased compared to last year's version. Where the original Magneto made 285 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, the Magneto 2.0's axial-flux motor produces 625 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept - 2022 Moab Easter Jeep Safari

Peak amperage has also been more than doubled to more than 600 amps, according to Jeep, and it's available for up to 10 seconds. The automaker says to think of it as "electronic nitrous oxide."

Jeep retained the previous version's 6-speed manual transmission, but changed the first gear ratio from 5.13 to 3.36 to improve the electric Wrangler's rock-crawling ability. Jeep also added a maximum regeneration mode it claims will enable one-pedal driving.

As with the previous Magneto concept, the Magneto 2.0 has 70 kwh capacity split among four individual packs, altogether at 800 volts. Range and charging capability weren't discussed.

Teaser for Jeep EV due in 2023

To accommodate the packs and other electric-powertrain components, Jeep gave the two-door Wrangler body a 12-inch wheelbase stretch. This gives the Magneto 2.0 proportions similar to the 2004-2006 Wrangler Unlimited, codenamed LJ, Jeep noted.

Jeep plans a full line of EV options by 2025—although it's hinted that's with a global view. Fuel cells are also a possibility, executives have suggested.

Based on a recent teaser, the first model due in 2023 will be a crossover more like the current Jeep Compass than the Wrangler. Parent Stellantis has four platforms to choose from, including one with a sturdy truck-style frame, which could support a Wrangler-like production EV, however.