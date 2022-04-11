We ride along in the future of electric Mercedes Sprinter vans, and consider the latest fully electric Jeep concept, as the EV market gains momentum. And the Kia Sportage Hybrid takes the lead on mpg and value. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Both pricing and EPA fuel economy ratings are out for the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid—and with up to 43 mpg combined and a base price of $28,545, the Sportage Hybrid undercuts a large group of rivals including hybrid versions of the Ford Escape, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Hyundai Tucson. The front-wheel-drive version beats them all on gas mileage, too.

The latest version of the Jeep Magneto electric Wrangler concept was revealed last week, and it ups the power versus last year’s concept of the same name. It also notes a new one-pedal off-road driving mode that sounds right on-brand.

We got a ride in a prototype Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, and looked at how the German automaker plans to make electric vans in the U.S. soon—in a format tweaked just right for American last-mile delivery.

And will the rapid EV shift anticipated for 2025-2035 make it the most transformative period in the history of the automobile? A recent market update suggests that despite supply-chain issues and materials concerns, the EV market has gained momentum toward that accelerated period of major change.

