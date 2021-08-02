An all-electric "baby Jeep" could be in the works as part of the brand's goal to have a full lineup of EVs by 2025, according to an Auto Express report.

The EV would be positioned below the current Jeep Renegade, a market niche the off-road brand believes could be worth filling, in Europe at least, Jeep design boss Mark Allen indicated in comments to the UK magazine.

Such a vehicle might be built on the STLA Small platform, one of four dedicated EV platforms introduced last month by Jeep parent Stellantis.

There are no guarantees the small Jeep will come to the United States, though. Jeep has said that it will have a lineup of EVs by 2025 but advised that applies globally. A smaller model would likely make more sense for Europe than the U.S.

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids

Jeep may also be looking at hydrogen fuel cells as well, Jeep brand boss Christian Meunier said in an interview with Auto Express. He said Jeep had "some ideas" for fuel-cell powertrains, but didn't elaborate.

Along with the other former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) brands, Jeep has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to electrification. But like a driver carefully feeling for traction on a technical off-road trail, it's making slow progress.

Earlier this year, Jeep teased a fully-electric version of the Wrangler, called the Magneto—although that seemed more to introduce its off-roading fan base to EVs, rather than a production possibility.

In the meantime, Jeep is introducing its new kind of "4xe" off-roading with the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, to be followed by the Grand Cherokee 4xe soon.