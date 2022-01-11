As we await the reveal of Volkswagen’s production-bound electric Microbus reboot, the VW ID.4 electric SUV is ramping up from a slow delivery start here and, with a second model year, getting ready to realize its mass-market potential versus gasoline models like the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. 

As hinted a few weeks ago, with details first revealed for overseas versions, the 2022 models for the U.S. will get Plug and Charge—cutting out a step at roadside fast-charging—as well as an improvement to 135-kw DC fast-charging. Previously VW said that ID.4 peaked at about 125 kw. 

VW also says that 2022 will bring an auto-hold feature for the parking brake. Both that and Plug and Charge will be delivered as part of an over-the-air update coming soon. 

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype - California, December 2020

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype - California, December 2020

Now VW says that it’s also anticipating an EPA-rated range improvement for 2022—versus current ratings from 240 miles to 260 miles, depending on the version. 

The ID.4 otherwise returns for 2022 with an 82-kwh battery pack for the entire lineup. Single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions make 201 hp, while dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions make 295 hp. 

Including the mandatory $1,195 destination fee, the 2022 VW ID.4 starts at $41,955 for the ID.4 Pro, or $45,635 for the Pro AWD. Pro versions of the ID.4 include a 10.0-inch touchscreen system with navigation HD radio, seven speakers, and voice controls, plus wireless charging and 4 USB-C ports. They also include a full suite of active-safety items, adaptive cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors. 

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro S versions, at $46,455 with rear-wheel drive or $50,135 for the Pro S AWD, add sportier trim plus projector headlamps, an illuminated logo, puddle lamps, a panoramic fixed-glass roof, ambient interior lighting, faux-leather upholstery, a larger 12.0-inch infotainment screen, larger 20-inch (versus 19-inch) wheels, and memory settings and greater adjustability for the front seats. You can also add a $1,500 Gradient Package on the Pro S, which upgrades to a black roof with silver accents and 20-inch machined alloy wheels.

As our companion site CarsDirect reported, Volkswagen is converting some orders from 2021 to 2022, but sending affected buyers a Customer Support Bonus Code worth exactly the amount of the price hike versus 2021—$765. So that they get a 2022 model for the same price. Customers will need to show that code at the time of sale. 

VW will continue to include three years of 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at Electrify America with all new ID.4s. 

First 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 validation build completed at Chattanooga factory

First 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 validation build completed at Chattanooga factory

Deliveries of ID.4 models U.S.-built in Chattanooga are expected to start by fall, with a base 62-kwh model starting at around $36,000 including destination, perhaps due before the end of the year. Both models are now slotted in for the 2023 model year, however.

The arrival of that lower-priced version could undercut some of the competition. A base version of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will arrive around May at just $40,925. And the 2022 Nissan Ariya, due to arrive this spring, will start around $40,000. However GM just last week confirmed a $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV for a 2023 arrival, so the competition is heating up. 

Ford recently boosted sticker prices on the Mach-E by a significant amount over 2021 models—although with the new model year they also received a range boost

Collectively they might give Tesla some competition. By the end of 2021, Tesla has raised the price of the Model Y by $17,000 versus just earlier in the year.