As we await the reveal of Volkswagen’s production-bound electric Microbus reboot, the VW ID.4 electric SUV is ramping up from a slow delivery start here and, with a second model year, getting ready to realize its mass-market potential versus gasoline models like the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.

As hinted a few weeks ago, with details first revealed for overseas versions, the 2022 models for the U.S. will get Plug and Charge—cutting out a step at roadside fast-charging—as well as an improvement to 135-kw DC fast-charging. Previously VW said that ID.4 peaked at about 125 kw.

VW also says that 2022 will bring an auto-hold feature for the parking brake. Both that and Plug and Charge will be delivered as part of an over-the-air update coming soon.

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype - California, December 2020

Now VW says that it’s also anticipating an EPA-rated range improvement for 2022—versus current ratings from 240 miles to 260 miles, depending on the version.

The ID.4 otherwise returns for 2022 with an 82-kwh battery pack for the entire lineup. Single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions make 201 hp, while dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions make 295 hp.

Including the mandatory $1,195 destination fee, the 2022 VW ID.4 starts at $41,955 for the ID.4 Pro, or $45,635 for the Pro AWD. Pro versions of the ID.4 include a 10.0-inch touchscreen system with navigation HD radio, seven speakers, and voice controls, plus wireless charging and 4 USB-C ports. They also include a full suite of active-safety items, adaptive cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro S versions, at $46,455 with rear-wheel drive or $50,135 for the Pro S AWD, add sportier trim plus projector headlamps, an illuminated logo, puddle lamps, a panoramic fixed-glass roof, ambient interior lighting, faux-leather upholstery, a larger 12.0-inch infotainment screen, larger 20-inch (versus 19-inch) wheels, and memory settings and greater adjustability for the front seats. You can also add a $1,500 Gradient Package on the Pro S, which upgrades to a black roof with silver accents and 20-inch machined alloy wheels.

As our companion site CarsDirect reported, Volkswagen is converting some orders from 2021 to 2022, but sending affected buyers a Customer Support Bonus Code worth exactly the amount of the price hike versus 2021—$765. So that they get a 2022 model for the same price. Customers will need to show that code at the time of sale.

VW will continue to include three years of 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at Electrify America with all new ID.4s.

First 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 validation build completed at Chattanooga factory

Deliveries of ID.4 models U.S.-built in Chattanooga are expected to start by fall, with a base 62-kwh model starting at around $36,000 including destination, perhaps due before the end of the year. Both models are now slotted in for the 2023 model year, however.

The arrival of that lower-priced version could undercut some of the competition. A base version of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will arrive around May at just $40,925. And the 2022 Nissan Ariya, due to arrive this spring, will start around $40,000. However GM just last week confirmed a $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV for a 2023 arrival, so the competition is heating up.

Ford recently boosted sticker prices on the Mach-E by a significant amount over 2021 models—although with the new model year they also received a range boost.

Collectively they might give Tesla some competition. By the end of 2021, Tesla has raised the price of the Model Y by $17,000 versus just earlier in the year.