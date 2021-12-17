The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting a range boost, per information from Ford's online configurator.

The configurator now lists a maximum range of 314 miles for the Mach-E California Route 1 model with rear-wheel drive, versus the current EPA-official 305 miles. For 2022, the California Route 1 is also available with all-wheel drive, with an estimated 312-mile range.

This keeps with what Ford chief engineer Donna Dickson revealed earlier this year—that there are a series of software and hardware upgrades that will bost Mach-E range for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 range estimates (from Ford online configurator)

Note that the California Route 1 gets the larger extended-range battery pack as standard equipment. Ford shifted the way it lists battery information—by usable capacity—starting just before the Mach-E arrived. So the published figures of 70 kwh for the standard pack and 91 kwh for the extended-range pack, higher for 2022 and corresponding to the range boost, refer to usable capacity, rather than total capacity, as some automakers prefer.

Other changes for the 2022 model year include a new Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the Mustang Mach-E Premium trim level, a standard black-painted roof for the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, and some new exterior color options. The Mach-E launched as a 2021 model, and we named it Green Car Reports' Best Car to Buy 2021.

Ford last week confirmed plans to triple production of the Mach-E by 2023, to over 200,000 units annually by that year. To free up more capacity for the Mach-E at its assembly plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, Ford could delay next-generation versions of its next-generation Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, industry trade journal Automotive News reported last week.