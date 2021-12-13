Hyundai has released starting prices for its Ioniq 5 electric SUV, due for first deliveries later this month.

The base Ioniq 5 SE with the 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive will start at $40,925, including destination, while a base SE model with the larger 77.4-kwh pack and rear-wheel drive will start at $44,875. Those represent the extremes of the lineup in terms of range, at EPA ratings of 220 miles and 303 miles, respectively.

Provided you can claim the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, that makes the base price of the Ioniq 5 just $33,425, effectively. That’s a lot less than the $60,190 base Tesla Model Y, and it’s competitive with the current base ID.4 Pro, which costs $41,190, but not as low as the base-model ID.4 expected next year at about $36,000. It’s also close to the base price of the 2022 Nissan Ariya.

Dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions of the Ioniq 5, with 320 hp and a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds, start at $48,375 for the SE. All Ioniq 5 models come with dual 12.3-inch screens, including a center touchscreen with navigation, free over-the-air map updates, satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, heated seats, and a split-folding rear bench that slides forward or back.

An SEL version of the Ioniq 5 starts at $47,125 and include a power hatch, faux-leather upholstery, wireless device charging, second-row climate vents, ambient lighting, upgraded door-panel trim, a heated steering wheel, and the Highway Driving Assist II system that includes some expanded abilities such as semi-automated highway lane changes.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Limited versions start at $51,825 and step up to cooled front seats with memory settings, a power passenger seat, a “Relaxation” function for the driver’s seat, Bose audio, a head-up display, remote parking assist, a digital key system, and the vehicle-to-load (V2L) system for bidirectional charging and powering accessories or even the home.

Dual-motor AWD versions of the SEL and Limited up the ante to $50,625 and $55,725, respectively, with top Limited AWD versions getting standard 20-inch wheels, while the rest of the lineup includes 19-inchers.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first of a new wave of electric vehicles built on a global E-GMP platform allowing super-fast 800-volt charging—as little as 18 minutes from 10% to 80%—and plenty of flexibility for roomy cabins and head-turning designs by not accounting for engines, transmissions, tailpipes, and fuel tanks.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has said that it will include a 10.9-kw onboard charger in U.S. versions, allowing a Level 2 (240V) time of 6 hours, 43 minutes for a full charge. It’s also including 250 kwh (a few free charges) at Electrify America fast-charging stations.

Hyundai plans to make first deliveries before the end of 2021, and it’s said that it will focus on California ZEV states plus Texas, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Virginia, and Washington. Models with the smaller battery pack will arrive a few months later, in spring 2022.