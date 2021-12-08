Polestar earns a respectable range rating for its most affordable model. Alaskans will have enough fast-chargers for road trips along one route in the state. And Honda’s premium Acura brand will put more focus on EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Acura brand will be “going much faster” toward EVs, and a top U.S. executive told Automotive News it plans to bypass the hybrids that its parent Honda brand is embracing in a significant way.

The Polestar 2 Single Motor has earned a 270-mile range rating—better than what it anticipated for the model earlier this year. That’s more than the base Tesla Model 3 or, for a different example, the single-motor Ford Mustang Mach-E. But it’s far from Model 3 efficiency.

And Alaska is set to get its own public network of electric-vehicle fast-charging stations. Spaced less than 100 miles apart, they’ll connect the coastal cities of Homer and Seward up to Fairbanks. And you can bet that much of the knowledge gained with EV range and charger deployment in Norway will come in handy here.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter