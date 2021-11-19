Porsche on Wednesday unveiled a new version of its sole electric car. The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo marks the debut of the new Sport Turismo body style, as well as the addition of the sporty GTS badge to the Taycan lineup.

Debuting at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Sport Turismo is a wagon that uses the same body shell as the Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche quotes the same 15.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up and 42.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded as the Cross Turismo.

But while that model gets 0.8 inch more ground clearance and black fender cladding, the Sport Turismo has unclad bodywork, with a ride height and suspension tuning matching the Taycan sedan, Porsche said in a press release. So while the Cross Turismo aims for a more rugged feel—like an electric version of a Subaru Outback or Audi Allroad model, with a Porsche twist, of course—the Sport Turismo is more of a conventional wagon that emphasizes on-road driving.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

This also marks the launch of Taycan GTS models. Available in the Sport Turismo or sedan body styles, the GTS treatment includes the motors and inverters from the Taycan Turbo. They make the same 626 pound-feet of torque as the Turbo, but horsepower drops from 670 in the Turbo to 590 in GTS models. Still, that allows for 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to Porsche.

GTS models use the 93.4-kwh battery pack, and 800-volt fast-charging allows for up to 270 kw. That can accomplish a 5% to 80% charge in 22 and a half minutes, Porsche said.

Taycan GTS model also get the air suspension and adaptive dampers from the Taycan Turbo, but with different calibration to increase responsiveness, according to Porsche. Model-specific exterior styling and interior design features round out the package.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Pricing for the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo starts at $134,650, while the GTS sedan starts at $132,750. Both models are available to order now with deliveries scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022.

Porsche seems to be following the same practice of continuously rolling out new tweaks and variants as it does with its other models. The automaker previously announced a number of tech improvements for the 2022 Taycan, including improvements to thermal management and charging functions. Porsche also last year introduced a rear-wheel drive Taycan slotting below the all-wheel drive models.

The Taycan is closely related to the Audi E-Tron GT, although the GT is built at a different facility and, based on a first drive earlier this year, has been tuned to be more of a touring car.