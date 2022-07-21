The 2023 Porsche Taycan gets updated software that will provide a range and efficiency boost. And that same software will be offered for older Taycan models.

New software changes aspects of the powertrain and thermal management, as well the infotainment system and ParkAssist driver aid, Porsche announced Wednesday in a press release.

In all-wheel drive models, the front motor is now de-powered when driving under partial load in the Range and Normal drive modes. Both motors are also decoupled when coasting or stopped, and the automated regenerative braking strategy now remains in operation when the driver toggles to a different drive mode.

2023 Porsche Taycan

On the thermal management side, more-extensive use of waste heat to bring the battery up to temperature enables better charging performance, Porsche claims.

Various updates are also being pushed for infotainment features, depending on the vehicle. An update for 2020 and 2021 Taycan models produced up to mid-February 2022 adds wireless Android Auto, Spotify, improved voice recognition, and a charging-station search filter for charging capacity.

In addition, 2021 models get head-up display tweaks, and all pre-2023 Taycan models get voice control for onboard operating instructions. All pre-2023 models also get an improved ParkAssist system that can now operate in smaller spaces, according to Porsche. And all Taycan models will get enhanced over-the-air (OTA) update capability.

2023 Porsche Taycan

The software update will be rolled out for all Taycan models on a "market-specific basis," Porsche said. The older the car, the more new features will be added, possibility necessitating stays at dealerships.

Porsche has been steadily pushing software updates since the Taycan's 2020-model-year launch. For 2021, the Taycan got Function on Demand capability and Plug and Charge. Then for 2022 Porsche added a charging planner plus improved fast-charging. The automaker hasn't yet changed its EPA ratings, but with the series of cumulative changes leading up to 2023, maybe it's time to re-rate.

Changes haven't been limited to software. Porsche introduced the Cross Turismo wagon for 2021, with a lower-riding GTS Sport Turismo version for 2022. The Taycan sedan got its own GTS variant for that model year as well.