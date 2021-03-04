Want a luxurious high-performance wagon with shooting-brake styling? A fully electric car that’s capable of serious track time? A utility wagon that has enough clearance for where the pavement ends?

Combine all of those cars in one, and there’s just a single model that fits the bill: the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

None of the other fully electric alternatives—not the Tesla Model S, not the Lucid Air, not even the related Audi E-Tron GT—will come in such a body style. Even crossing back to the gasoline world, the closest rival would be the Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The roofline is the key to the Cross Turismo’s extra space; it’s completely different, following an elongated—and flatter—form versus the sedan. The result is an extra 0.35 inches of headroom for those in front but a significant 3.62 inches of extra headroom in back, which should be enough for the tallest adults. Cargo space for the new version is up somewhat to 15.0 cubic feet for the 4 and 4S, or 14.3 for the Turbo and Turbo S—versus 14.3 and 12.9 cubic feet for the sedan, respectively—but the biggest advantages should come when folding down the rear seatbacks, which Porsche didn't yet detail. On all models, there’s the same 2.9-cubic-foot front trunk.

Same battery and motors, a little higher up

The Cross Turismo carries forward with the Taycan’s vitals, but it offers more ground clearance, more lower-body cladding, and a very different roofline that results in a lot more rear passenger room and cargo space.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes rated at a combined 375 horsepower (469 hp with launch control) and 368 pound-feet of torque. It can get to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and top speed of 136 mph—or, for the top Turbo S version, 2.7 seconds and 155 mph. The Cross Turismo models have the same motor units and unique two-speed rear gearbox as the Taycan sedan. All have the same 93.4-kwh battery pack.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Cross Turismo rides 0.8 inches higher than the Taycan sedan, and an Off Road Design Package adds extra body cladding and allows the possibility of an extra 0.4-inch lift. In its lowest setting, the Cross Turismo’s ride height is just 0.1 inch lower than the Taycan sedan’s normal ride height.

There are some differences to step the air suspension in the Cross Turismo up to its somewhat different task, and a new Gravel mode simulates a center differential lock, with different stability control settings, but the layout of the suspension itself is carried over from the Taycan.

Compared to the Taycan sedan, the Cross Turismo's H-point (the height you sit above the pavement) is most of an inch higher, likely meaning getting in and out will be a bit easier.

Likely lower in range, but just as fast-charging

If you expect the Cross Turismo to carry the same range figures as the rest of the Taycan AWD lineup—already at 192 to 227 miles—be prepared for a little disappointment. The Taycan’s greater ride height and lower-body gruff boosts the coefficient of drag to 0.25 to 0.27, versus 0.22 to 0.24 for the other models. Fortunately, we’ve found the most popular model in the lineup, the Taycan 4S, to outperform its range figures.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Cross Turismo offers very speedy 800-volt charging at up to 270 kw, just like other versions, and Porsche is wrapping in three years of complementary Electrify America charging, and the Taycan Cross Turismo is compatible with Plug&Charge tech that shouldn’t require additional cards, apps, or fobs to start a charging session.

The Cross Turismo isn’t quite going to be a rally-road stormer either, we suspect. It simply weighs too much. It’s up to about 250 pounds more than equivalent dual-motor Taycans—5,029 pounds for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, ranging up to 5,199 pounds for the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Porsche notes that the Taycan can now be ordered in over 21,000 combinations, including eight core models plus feature options, wheel choices, exterior colors, and interior choices.

Effectively, a small premium for a lot more usefulness

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $92,250, including the $1,350 delivery fee. That’s for the base version, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. Exact pricing and feature details for the 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S versions of the Taycan Cross Turismo are forthcoming.

The Cross Turismo includes three standard features that are optional on the base Taycan. All Cross Turismos are dual-motor models with all-wheel drive. The Cross Turismo ditches an aluminum roof for a panoramic glass roof that’s optional on the base Taycan. And the air suspension comes standard.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche says that the Cross Turismo costs just $1,530 more than if you were to option a base Taycan with those items—making that the effective premium for the brawny wagon.

Porsche is also offering carbon-wheeled eBike Sport (road) and eBike Cross (mountain) bikes, with a custom carrier that attaches at the rear of the Cross Turismo. The bikes will be available at Porsche dealerships by spring 2021, but you’ll need to wait until summer for first deliveries of the Cross Turismo.