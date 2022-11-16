Lucid is going for range numbers that will top all other electric SUVs with its upcoming Gravity. Flywheel energy storage may be used to help charge rental cars in New York. And a major annual survey again finds that hybrids are more reliable than EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The U.S. EV maker Lucid has revealed more about its upcoming Gravity SUV—specifically, that it’s going to shake up the world of electric SUVs in the same way it has with the efficiency-topping Air sedan. While the Gravity might not hit the 516 miles offered by some of the Air lineup, Lucid suggests it will be the electric SUV range king.

In results from its annual car survey, Consumer Reports found that hybrids are hitting a sweet spot for ownership costs and reliability—with reliability of hybrids generally better than that of plug-in hybrids or EVs. The Ford Maverick, Toyota Corolla, and Lexus NX are top-rated for reliability and high mpg. Meanwhile CR singled out the Ford Mustang Mach-E for having “declining reliability.”

And flywheel energy may soon help fast-charge rental cars at New York’s LaGuardia airport. The alternative to battery-boost charging tech allows fast-charging where the grid might not support it. The flywheel-tech company, Zooz, is aiming for a pilot program with an unnamed rental-car company for a year, starting in Q2 2023.

