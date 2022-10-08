Do plug-in hybrids make sense vs. hybrids?

Which California ZEV states aren’t so keen on California’s 2035 gas-vehicle ban?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending October 7, 2022.

In a first drive of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, we found this electric sedan to be the first direct challenger to the Tesla Model 3 in efficiency, range, size, and price. And it has a lot more refinement and charm.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro

Ford this week hiked the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning—again. This time it added another $5,000 to the base 2023 Lightning Pro, making it $12,100—or nearly 30%—more than it originally cost for the 2022 model year. The hike, which is supply-chain-related according to Ford, doesn’t apply to those awaiting delivery.

The 2024 Honda Prologue electric SUV is coming next year, and Honda provided a first look—measurements and all—at this upcoming model, which will land between the brand’s Passport and Pilot gasoline SUVs. Honda is also looking at shorter leases for CR-V Hybrid drivers, under the assumption that many will want to migrate to the Prologue.

2024 Honda Prologue

Tesla is dropping ultrasonic sensors from all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for North America, among other markets. That means its driving assistance and active safety features will rely solely on cameras—and new-build vehicles will temporarily drop several features like Smart Summon.

With Tesla Semi production started and first deliveries expected to Pepsi starting December 1, don’t expect the original companion Megachargers to be deployed in significant numbers—either as Tesla truck stops or within Supercharger stations.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

General Motors sold a record number of EVs in the third quarter of 2022, but they were almost entirely Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV models. Meanwhile, its sales of new-generation Ultium EVs, including the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, are still trickling out at a very low rate.

Because the EV tax credit no longer applies to many plug-in hybrid models, and PHEVs aren’t expected to become part of the mass market like EVs, automakers are faced with some tough decisions—like whether to build them in the U.S. Either way, PHEVs are no longer a no-brainer vs. hybrids.

2022 Toyota Prius Prime

While Toyota has signaled that it will stop fighting California’s emissions authority, its CEO recently criticized the lesser U.S. goal of 50% EVs by 2030, calling it “very difficult.” The company is sticking to its plan that emphasizes hybrids and PHEVs and sees about 15% of its U.S. sales free of tailpipes by 2030.

GM is betting on silicon-anode battery tech, and a development partnership with startup OneD Battery Sciences could help create the more energy dense cells that could extend EV driving range and/or lower cost.

Owners of recalled 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans have been given the OK to start charging their vehicles and parking inside garages—once they get a recall remedy in which dealers will install new battery pack software that will function as a failsafe.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

A Georgia judge rejected some of the $1.2 billion in tax breaks afforded to Rivian and its mammoth $5 billion electric truck factory in the state.

Minnesota and Virginia are two of the states not yet signing onto California’s 2035 ban on new gasoline vehicles—and potentially looking for another path that mandates some EVs but doesn’t require the shift.

Vermont is offering a $3,000 cash incentive to those replacing a “High-polluting vehicle” with a new or used EV. It’s only the second state to have such a retirement program specific to EVs, after California.

2009 Dodge Viper

UK-based Swindon Powertrain is offering a liquid-cooled, “off the shelf” EV battery pack for projects, conversions, and niche vehicle makers. With safety provisions, a warranty, and new cells in 30-kwh or 60-kwh, it will be a big, albeit pricey, improvement over what many shops currently use.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be fast-tracking various rules on American sourcing and the supply chain required for the EV tax credit, in its new Clean Vehicle Credit form. To do this, the Treasury Department is checking back with industry, unions, and climate and environmental justice advocates.

GM and EVgo expand major-metro fast charging

And the U.S. currently lags many other countries in chargers per registered EV—an important thing to keep in mind as the nation thinks big about infrastructure buildout.

