Tesla drops ultrasonic sensors—and some features, for now. An “off the shelf” battery pack could be the ticket for premium EV conversions. And we drive the Ioniq 6 sedan. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is shaping up to be the first direct challenger to the Tesla Model 3 in efficiency, range, size, and price. In a first drive of this electric sedan, we found that it also has a lot more refinement and charm.

Tesla announced that it’s dropping ultrasonic sensors from all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for North America among other markets. That means its driving assistance and active safety features will rely solely on cameras—and its new-build vehicles will temporarily drop some features like Smart Summon.

UK-based Swindon Powertrain is making a liquid-cooled, “off the shelf” EV battery pack aimed at conversions and niche vehicle makers. With new cells, its own safety provisions, and a warranty in 30-kwh or 60-kwh versions, it will likely be a big improvement over the sourcing most resort to now—although it’s pricey.

