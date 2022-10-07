Honda on Thursday provided the closest look yet at its 2024 Prologue electric SUV, and revealed details about its size and rollout plans.

Honda had already essentially revealed the exterior design this summer in an outline of how the Prologue was designed, but this time is providing clearer images of the exterior and interior.

In a press release accompanying the photos, Honda confirmed the Prologue is 192 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 64.7 inches tall, with a 121.8-inch wheelbase. That puts the Prologue firmly in the midsize SUV category, roughly between the current Honda Passport and Pilot, with a wheelbase identical to the Cadillac Lyriq.

2024 Honda Prologue

It's not surprising that the Prologue shares a wheelbase length with the Lyriq as it's based on the same General Motors Ultium component set. In Ultium vehicles, battery-pack size and wheelbase are linked. The Prologue is also expected to be built alongside the Chevrolet Blazer EV in Mexico.

In addition to exterior dimensions, Honda confirmed 21-inch wheels and a standard 11-inch driver display screen and 11.3-inch touchscreen.

While the Prologue isn't scheduled to launch until 2024, Honda sees the redesigned 2023 CR-V Hybrid, which is scheduled to go on sale later this month, as a "gateway vehicle" to the all-electric Prologue and other EVs, including models based on Honda's own architecture scheduled to launch in North America in 2026.

2024 Honda Prologue

To that end, Honda plans to make the hybrid 50% of 2023 CR-V sales, and will offer hybrid customers in California ZEV states a shorter two-year lease term so they can swap a CR-V Hybrid for a Prologue when the latter arrives. Honda has said that it will target 70,000 annual sales for the Prologue, so in those supposedly more EV-amenable states it will be much more than a niche vehicle.

The lease program suggests that people who might otherwise get an EV will wait two years and drive a hybrid before then. Is this realistic?