Honda on Monday announced United States sales targets for the Prologue, an upcoming electric SUV that will use General Motors' Ultium hardware.

The automaker said in a press release that it will initially target 70,000 annual sales for the Prologue when it launches in 2024. However, the Prologue won't be available nationwide, at least not right away.

Instead, Honda will also take a conservative approach, initially focusing on EV-friendly states like California, Texas, and Florida, and then expanding sales to other states as infrastructure and consumer interest grow.

Following the launch of the Prologue, Honda said it will introduce additional electric models in the second half of the decade based on its own e-Architecture, with production at its North American factories.

General Motors Ultium batteries

Honda hasn't said which automaker will build the Prologue, however. It's possible that production could go to GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory, which is slated to build the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Spring Hill may also build an EV for Honda's Acura luxury brand, based on the same platform as the Prologue.

GM seems interested in making Spring Hill an EV production center. A joint-venture battery-cell plant with supplier LG Chem is already under construction there, joining a second new plant in Ohio, and two more at locations that have not been disclosed.

Honda and GM, in a joint statement originally confirming the project in April 2020, also appeared to hint that the Honda Prologue might have a version of GM's Super Cruise assisted-driving tech. That will likely be the first time Super Cruise is offered on a vehicle from a non-GM brand.